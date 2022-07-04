Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will the DOGE Crypto Go Following Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover? – InvestorPlace

Ads

DOGE is already on the rise thanks to today's news

Crypto traders are looking at Dogecoin ( DOGE-USD ) price predictions today as reports suggest that Elon Musk will take over Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ).

Reports from several major publications this morning claim that Twitter’s board of directors is reconsidering Musk’s offer to buy the company. This comes after the board adopted a poison pill strategy last week to prevent Musk from acquiring more shares.

However, those same board members had a change of tune after it was revealed that Musk secured the $46.5 billion needed to buy the company. This reportedly resulted in a new board meeting to look over the offer once more.

So how does all of this connect to Dogecoin? Elon Musk has been a strong proponent of the meme cryptocurrency. He often shares messages and memes about the crypto on Twitter. With that in mind, let’s go over the most recent Dogecoin price predictions.

DOGE is up 4.4% over a 24-hour period as of noon Monday.

