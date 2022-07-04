OnePlus Nord gets stable Oxygen OS 12 update based on Android 12 – Android Authority

Ads

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Updated: May 16, 2022 (2 AM ET): OnePlus is now pushing out the Android 12 update to the original OnePlus Nord. With it, the phone gets a stable version of Oxygen OS 12.

Open beta users will see the update first, followed by other stable branch users. The build for EU users requires additional validation steps and will be released in some time.

The update also brings the April 2022 Android security patch to the phone. The complete changelog is the same as the one mentioned in the original post below.

Original article, April 8, 2022 (04:34 PM ET): OnePlus is now pushing out the Android 12 open beta for the first OnePlus Nord. The phone shipped with Android 10 out of the box and as per OnePlus’ two-year update policy, Android 12 will be its final software update, unless the company decides to extend it later.

According to OnePlus’ community post, some of the key updates in the OnePlus Nord’s Oxygen OS 12 open beta include a new battery-saving feature, support for adjustable dark mode levels, new gestures in the gallery, and more. The build also includes all the standard Android 12 features.

On April 27, OnePlus also announced that the Nord 2 is eligible for the Oxygen OS 12 Open Beta 1. OnePlus warned that users of the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition may want to hold off before upgrading, as the beta may remove some Pac-Man features.

You can read the full changelog of the Oxygen OS 12 Open Beta 1 update below, along with some known issues with the beta software.

Meanwhile, if you’re rocking the OnePlus Nord 2, you’ll have to wait a little longer for the Android 12 open beta build. The company recently announced a closed beta testing program for the phone so it may take a while to roll out the public beta build.

System

Dark mode

Shelf

WorkLife Balance

Gallery

Canvas AOD

Games

Known issues

OnePlus lists the following steps for downloading the Oxygen OS 12 open beta based on Android 12 on the OnePlus Nord:

If you’re not happy with the software, you can always roll back to the stable Android 11 build by downloading the rollback package.

source