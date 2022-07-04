Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Dogecoin & Ripple – American Wrap 23 December – FXStreet

Ads

FXStreet Team

FXStreet Follow Following

Cardano price recently broke out above the bear-market angle on its $0.02/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart. That move has resulted in Cardano converting to a bull market. Cardano price shows bulls now in control, but many participants are still waiting for confirmation.



Dogecoin price lacks the will in establishing any bias which can be seen in its price action over the past two weeks. DOGE is likely to retest the immediate support level if it fails to slice through the overhead barrier.

XRP price has been on an upswing streak since it broke out of a vital resistance barrier. This development has allowed Ripple to defy the short-term bearish outlook that is present among many altcoins. Going forward, investors can expect the altcoin to continue its ascent after a brief retracement.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Cardano price is at a point in its journey where things could go either way. As ADA consolidates above a stable support level, things could turn ugly if it breaks or bullish if it bounces. Therefore, investors need to be careful with their decision.

LUNA price has been consolidating tightly since June 30, after undoing the gains seen over the previous week. This small range, suggests that an explosive move is around the corner, although the direction of a breakout remains to be seen.

Ethereum price is frustrating traders trying to target any break below $1,000 to catch the price action and be part of a rally that will swing them back to all-time highs into next year. ETH price is set to continue its decline going into next week.

Polygon's price is set to close the week out with a loss but refrains from returning to lower levels. MATIC price sees a fade unfolding as bulls take short-term profit. With the summer starting, expect lower volumes and bigger price jumps.

Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source