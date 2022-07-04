15 TikTok-Famous Products On Sale Ahead Of Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Women's Health

Ads

Including *the* hair dryer brush.

If TikTok has taught me anything, it’s that Amazon is chalk-full of amazing products just waiting to be discovered—from handy wellness and beauty gadgets to budget-friendly fashion finds that are super stylish. And, lucky for us, the mega e-tailer has marked down tons of these Internet-famous items ahead of Prime Day (coming on July 12 and 13 in 2022!), making it possible to score greater savings even ahead of the upcoming sale.

That’s right. Under the brand’s hidden “ , you can find items like for achieving salon-worthy blowouts, and if you’re wanting to change up your home gym situation, the bestselling, adjustable are up to 33 percent off right now.

I’ve even spotted TikTok’s favorite summer dress and biker shorts on sale, and let me just say that they’re the perfect items to round out your summer wardrobe. To help ensure you spend more time shopping and less time searching for exactly what you need, I curated 15 of the bestselling, editor-loved, TikTok-viral products that are currently on sale at Amazon.

Want to achieve the look of falsies without spending top dollar? It’s possible thanks to this affordable drugstore mascara, which countless shoppers adore for adding mega curl and volume to even the shortest, most stubborn lashes. What’s more? It’s waterproof!

Biker shorts are a must-have alternative to leggings when temperatures start to rise. Go for Aoliks’ cult-loved pair—featuring a supportive high waistline, soft, moisture-wicking fabric with four-way-stretch, and two handy side pockets to keep your essentials safe, they’re just as stylish as they are comfy.

If you have yet to experience the magic that is Revlon’s One-Step hair dryer brush, now’s your chance to do so for a fraction of the (already low) price. Featuring over a whopping 300,000 reviews and an average five-star rating, this best-selling device will dry, tame, and style your locks at once to help you achieve the perfect blowout.

A humidifier is a great solution for soothing seasonal allergies, and this popular version has plenty of perks. The compact style is simple to take with you anywhere (consider popping it on your office desk), and it even includes an easy-fill water tank and handy nightlight feature.

This massaging mat has over 8,000 acupressure points that work to relieve tension and improve circulation for increased energy throughout the day. Another highlight? It’s made of cushy, eco-friendly foam.

Adding this pretty floral wrap dress to your cart is basically a no-brainer. Wear it all summer long with your favorite slides, totes, and jewelry.

The ’90s are calling, and so are these skinny retro-inspired frames. Snag them in a pack of two versatile finishes for easily switching up your look on any given day.

Backed by over 17,000 reviews and an average five-star rating, Bowflex’s adjustable dumbbells have plenty of hype. They go up to 52.5 pounds, so you can gradually kick your at-home workouts up a notch as you get stronger.

Thousands of customers agree this suit is both sexy and flattering, complete with standout side ruching, adjustable straps, and a bunch of colors to choose from.

Refresh your mane with Heeta’s Scalp Care hair brush that gently, yet effectively, exfoliates to remove buildup and dandruff. It’ll feel like the head massage of your dreams.

Who doesn’t love some cute, affordable summer sandals that work for brunch, running errands, and everything in between? This must-have pair has chic details including a puffy braided upper and square-toed silhouette. A memory foam footbed also helps keep feet happy.

Perfect for staying hydrated while running around on the weekends or hitting the gym, this stainless water bottle can hold up to 32 ounces of liquid. It has double-wall insulation to keep its contents cool, a special FreeSip spout that allows you to drink two ways, and comes in various neutral and bright finishes.

This basic ribbed tank is a closet staple and will look amazing with both high and low-waisted trousers, jeans, and maxi skirts. People love how versatile it is because you can even work out in it.

These rubber exercise bands are ideal for adding some strength to your fitness routine, especially if you just don’t have the space for weights. TikTok users also suggest using them to make full-body push-ups easier until you can master those on your own.

Elevate your home decor (and set the mood while you’re at it) with these trendy bubble candles that smell like fresh florals. They’re made of clean-burning soy wax and come in a pack of two.

