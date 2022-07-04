130 Instagram Captions for Friends – Cute BFF Caption Ideas for Insta – Seventeen

Ads

“Yes, we know how obnoxious we are together. No, we don’t care.”

After spending the day with your BFFs and taking the most Insta worthy pics, the hardest part is coming up with the perfect caption. Every friendship is different, but .css-lec2h6{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;text-decoration-thickness:0.0625rem;text-decoration-color:inherit;text-underline-offset:0.25rem;color:inherit;-webkit-transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;background-image:linear-gradient( to bottom, rgba(241, 220, 225, 1), rgba(241, 220, 225, 1));-webkit-background-position:0 100%;background-position:0 100%;background-repeat:repeat-x;-webkit-background-size:0 0;background-size:0 0;padding-top:0.05rem;padding-bottom:0.05rem;}.css-lec2h6:hover{color:#000000;text-decoration-color:border-link-body-hover;-webkit-background-size:.625rem 3.125rem;background-size:.625rem 3.125rem;}you and your friends know each other best — while a certain kind of quote might define one of your relationships, it might not be the right fit for others. Since you probably want to post all those incredible photos ASAP, you’re going to want to find a caption as quickly as you can.

With so many selfies you are going to want options — but what to say without making it too lengthy or boring, especially when your friends are in the photo, too. Like, what’s an on-point song lyric that isn’t too overused? Or how about a perfect quote to go with your spring break pic with the squad? Maybe you’re in desperate need for a fresh selfie caption or a line that totally summarizes prom night? Luckily, we’ve made it super easy for you with our list that will certainly make all your friends jealous that they didn’t use these first.

Here’s a list of IG captions that are perfect for photos with your bestie or squad.

Sam is the editorial assistant at Seventeen, covering pop culture, celebrity news, health, and beauty. When she isn’t draping her cheeks in blush, you can probably find her live-tweeting awards shows or making SwiftToks.



Tamara Fuentes is the current Associate Entertainment Editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers TV, movies, books, celebrities, and more. She can often be found in front of a screen fangirling about something new. Before joining Cosmopolitan, she was the entertainment editor over at Seventeen. She is also a member of the Television Critics Association and the Latino Entertainment Journalists Association. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

.css-azif86{color:#000000;display:block;font-family:GTWalsheim,Helvetica,sans-serif;font-weight:bold;margin-bottom:0.3125rem;margin-top:0;-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}@media (any-hover: hover){.css-azif86:hover{color:link-hover;}}@media(max-width: 48rem){.css-azif86{font-size:1.125rem;line-height:1.3;}}@media(min-width: 40.625rem){.css-azif86{font-size:1rem;line-height:1.3;}}@media(min-width: 64rem){.css-azif86{font-size:1.125rem;line-height:1.3;}}Meet HP’s Girls Save the World Challenge Winner

100+ Instagram Captions Perfect for Mother’s Day

The Most Savage Captions for Your Next Instagram

75 Cute Easter Puns To Share For Egg-stra Laughs

45 Best Memorial Day Instagram Captions

70 Beach Insta Captions That’ll Get All The Likes

90 Summer Instagram Captions

90 Birthday Instagram Captions For Your Big Day

45 Travel Instagram Captions for Your Next Vacay

Amazon Is Having A Secret AirPods Sale Today

75 Best Graduation Instagram Captions

150 Song Lyrics For Every Instagram Caption Post

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

Seventeen picks products that we think you’ll love the most. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

©Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

source