eBay and OneOf Launch New NFT Drop With Sports Illustrated and Muhammad Ali Enterprises – eSeller365

Sports Illustrated (SI) and OneOf – the Web3 company building next-generation commerce solutions for creators in music, sports, and lifestyle – today announced the next iteration of their ongoing SI Covers NFT program which honors the G.O.A.T. and humanitarian, Muhammad Ali. The new Sports Illustrated x Muhammad Ali NFT collection launched on June 27, 2022, and will be available for a limited time, exclusively on eBay.

The NFTs will pay homage to Ali’s 40th and final Sports Illustrated cover through a series of designs featuring 3D-animated versions of Muhammad Ali action figures performing his signature moves in the ring. The collection will feature green, gold, platinum, and diamond-tier NFTs at varying price points and rarities.

“There is perhaps no other athlete in history whose legacy is more intertwined with Sports Illustrated than Muhammad Ali,”

“Sports Illustrated has told Ali’s story countless times, and we are proud to honor his legacy through this NFT collection.”

“Muhammad Ali is one of the most important cultural figures in both American and world history,”

“We could not be more honored to honor his legacy with this digital collection through our partnership with Sports Illustrated and in collaboration with eBay.”

Through OneOf’s ongoing partnership with eBay, the Sports Illustrated x Muhammad Ali NFT collection will be offered for a limited time to eBay’s community of 142+ million active buyers.

“eBay’s collectibles offering has been unmatched for more than two decades,”

“The first NFT collection from our partnership with OneOf sold out within a few hours, and we know enthusiasm for the Sports Illustrated x Muhammad Ali NFT collection will be equally as impressive, as a new generation of collectors continue to merge their passions with investments.”

From music to sports to lifestyle, OneOf was built to facilitate deep and authentic connections between fans and their favorite artists, athletes, and brands. OneOf’s partnership with Sports Illustrated is taking these connections — and the traditional “buyer-seller” relationship on both platforms — to the next level.

To shop the collection, visit ebay.com/e/artscollectibles/muhammad-ali-oneof-nft and oneof.com/ali.

