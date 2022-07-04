Apple's 2021 9th gen iPad hits lowest price of the year on Amazon – Laptop Mag

No offers found
Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us
By published 28 December 21
Grab the 2021 iPad 10.2-inch tablet for its lowest price yet
Apple’s 9th gen iPad (opens in new tab) is one of the best tablets to release in 2021. Over its predecessor, it provides faster performance and double the storage.
Right now, you can get the 256GB Apple iPad for $449 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Typically, this tablet retails for $479, so that’s $30 in savings. This is the lowest price ever for this 9th gen iPad and one of the best iPad deals we’ve seen all year.
Apple 2021 iPad 9th Gen Wi-Fi Tablet: was $479 now $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The 2021 iPad Wi-Fi tablet is now $30 below list price on Amazon. This 9th generation refresh has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.
Apple’s new and improved 2021 iPad is the best tablet for most people. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display, Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment and Wi-Fi 5 keeps you connected.
In our Apple iPad review, we highlight its bright and vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We are also fond of its improved cameras. Overall, we rate the 2021 iPad 4 out of 5 stars for its outstanding performance.
During real-world use, the 9th gen iPad had no problems juggling multiple tasks. In one test, we blasted it with a dozen Google Chrome tabs with two streaming 1080p YouTube videos and music in the background. The iPad showed no signs of lag.
At 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.3 inches and 1.1 pounds, the iPad is as portable as its competitors. It’s on par with the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 9.8 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches, 1 pound) and Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (9.5 x 5.8 x 0.3 inches, 0.7 pounds).
In a nutshell, the 10.2-inch iPad is the perfect tablet for accessing your favorite streaming and gaming apps. And when you want to get things done, the 2021 iPad supports Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard (sold separately).
So if you want to add a tablet to your arsenal of gadgets, the 10.2-inch iPad is worth considering. Like all Apple deals, this won’t last too long, so don’t hesitate to snag and iPad for less.
Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad: was $159 now $95 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
At $64 off, the Apple Smart Keyboard is at its lowest price yet. This iPad accessory adds a full-size keyboard to your iPad for a laptop experience. It easily connects without pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to use. And when you’re not typing, it doubles as a protective cover. It works with iPad (from 7th gen to 9th gen) iPad Air (3rd gen, and the10.5-inch iPad Pro.
Apple Pencil 1st Generation: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Now $10 off, the Apple Pencil provides you with pixel-perfect precision. It’s a must-have iPad accessory for drawing, sketching, coloring, and jotting down notes. It works with iPad Air (3rd gen ), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (from 6th gen to 9th gen) iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (1st and 2nd gen), iPad Pro 10.5‑inch, iPad Pro 9.7‑inch and iPad mini (5th generation).
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she’s not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Laptop Mag is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
Apple's 2021 9th gen iPad hits lowest price of the year on Amazon – Laptop Mag
No offers found