Cryptocurrency scam reported in Delaware | The Latest from WDEL News | wdel.com – 1150AM/101.7FM WDEL

Updated: July 4, 2022 @ 4:30 am

Delaware State Police are warning there has been an increase in scams involving cryptocurrency.

Authorities say that several people have been lured into visiting a local crypto ATM or a store that authorizes Q-R crypto payments.

Victims are then forced to send money to who they think are government agencies.

People are advised to never send crypto payments to someone they have never met in-person.

You can report suspicious activities to the FBI online at ic3.gov.

