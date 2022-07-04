Google Pixel 7 series selfie camera will bring 4K recording and more improvements – Gizchina.com

Ads

Google has already revealed in the last month it’s bringing the Pixel 7 series later this year. Of course, this wasn’t a surprise, just like the leaks popping out everywhere aren’t a surprise. Google tries its best, but the Pixel series keeps its tradition of leaking all around. The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro already appeared in leaked images, renders, and even leaked prototypes. These prototypes allowed some explorers to dig out information about the upcoming smartphones. The Pixel 7 series will bring subtle improvements over the Pixel 6 series, and once again, Google is improving the imaging system.

Apple will introduce the iPhone 14 series soon and the new selfie camera will be one of the highlights. Google, apparently, is also taking this route and will bring improvements with the next selfie snappers of its Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. According to recent leaks, the camera tag found in the APK code “p21_front_setup”, the new Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will both use a new front-facing camera sensor with support for 4K video recording. It’s unclear whether the phone will continue to feature the same 11.1 MP camera as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. However, the reports suggest that both variants will be able to record 4K videos like the Pixel 6 Pro.



Apart from the new cameras, the Pixel 7 series will also bring the Tensor 2 chipset. However, we’re not expecting massive boosts in performance. Also, the performance will be below the 2022 flagship chips. The next Tensor generation sticks with the ARMv8 standard, while most of the flagship chips moved on to ARMv9. Anyway, the chip will use modern Samsung’s 4 nm LPE process. It will bring two ARM Cortex-X1 cores and four small-core ARM Cortex-A55 cores. The only upgrade might be two newer ARM Cortex-A78 cores replacing the old A76 cores.

The Pixel 6 series may bring a periscope telephoto lens, but this is just speculation. The phones will also run Android 13 OS straight out of the box.

