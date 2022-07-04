Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Tech, Home and More – CNET

Ads

The 48-hour event is coming soon but many of the best Amazon Prime Day deals are already here.

Amazon Prime Day is the company’s annual 48-hour mega sale event that offers discounts on hundreds of thousands of items across its site. Though we’re still a couple of weeks away from the official July 12 kickoff for Prime Day 2022, there are a ton of early Prime Day deals available right now. With some of the best Prime Day deals on TVs, smart home devices, headphones, and more already up for grabs, it’s worth getting your shopping done early.

Early Prime Day deals are in full swing already. Amazon kicked off its first batch of early Prime Day sales on June 21 and will continue to push new deals up until the event officially starts on July 12. If you don’t want to wait for Prime Day to start your shopping (we don’t blame you), then you’ll want to check out all of the best Prime Day deals that are available right now. We will be constantly updating this page with new deals as they become available, so be sure to check back often for more offers.

It wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without a bunch of Amazon services falling in price and Prime Day 2022 is no different. The company is giving Prime members the opportunity to save on services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible, plus several ways that Prime members can score free credit to spend during the main event.

Few tech purchases are as large or important as a new TV and Prime Day TV deals are a great opportunity to save hundreds on your next big-screen upgrade. We’re already seeing a ton of great Prime Day TV deals including models with Amazon’s own Fire OS built-in or huge 4K sets from the likes of LG and Hisense.

Whether you need a new set of true wireless earbuds or you want to save on some audiophile-grade over-ear cans, Prime Day headphone deals are here to help you save. Best-sellers like AirPods are already on sale ahead of the event and we’re likely to see sales on devices from all of the big names like Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Beats and more.

Apple is known for maintaining its high prices all year round which is what makes Prime Day Apple deals so attractive. Though Apple won’t cut you any deals at its site, there are plenty of Apple sales on Amazon around this time of year.

From the all-round awesomeness of the Apple Watch to dedicated fitness trackers and running watches, Prime Day wearable deals abound. We’re already seeing early Prime Day wearable deals on products from Apple, Garmin and Fitbit and we expect to see plenty more deals as we get closer to the event.

You can save hundreds on a new computer with these Prime Day laptop deals. Whether you need a new machine for school, work or gaming, there’s a deal for you with laptops from Apple, Dell, HP, Microsoft and more all going on sale.

More than just a TikTok trend, air fryers are genuinely useful devices to have around your home and many offer multiple functions in one. With huge discounts already cropping up, these Prime Day air fryer deals make now the perfect time to add one to your kitchen arsenal.

After months of speculating when Prime Day 2022 will take place, Amazon has taken the wraps off the official Prime Day dates. This year Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 12 and July 13, making it another two-day deals event and taking place the week after Fourth of July sales. Moving the event back to July more closely aligns Prime Day 2022 with events that took place before the COVID-19 pandemic

As reference, here are the dates from previous years:

Prime Day 2021 was Amazon’s most successful Prime Day so far, with consumers spending over $1.9 billion in the weeks leading up to Prime Day thanks to a bunch of great early Prime Day deals. Odds are that the online retail giant is going to try and beat its 2021 performance, so hopefully we see even bigger Prime Day deals this year.

Given the success of Prime Day, we’ve seen regular rumors that Amazon would move to a twice-a-year format in order to juice sales in the summer and the fall. Ahead of this year’s official Prime Day event in July, we’re once again seeing reports that Amazon plans to hold a second Prime Day-like sale later in the year.

Amazon is said to have informed certain third-party merchants about a “Prime Fall deal event.” If it turns out to be true, it would be the first time Amazon has held two Prime-exclusive sale events in the same year. Amazon hasn’t commented on the rumor and there’s nothing official as of yet, but it looks likely there will be a second sale this year, even if it ends up being a smaller affair than the summer Prime Day bonanza.

Amazon has been hosting this annual sale since 2015. Originally, it was a 24-hour sales event to celebrate Amazon’s 20th birthday. The “Prime” in the name refers to Amazon’s subscription service that offers free delivery on many products in as little as one to two days, and has now expanded to encompass the Netflix-style Prime Video service and various other Amazon-related perks.

Prime Day soon became a version of “Black Friday in July” for Amazon, allowing the retailer to have a branded 48-hour shopping extravaganza that occurs during an otherwise sleepy retail season. Unlike Black Friday, however, the Prime Day branding lets Amazon differentiate the summer sale from competitors and upsell Prime memberships and Amazon-branded hardware like Echo speakers and Fire tablets, which encourage customers to stay in the Amazon ecosystem. The fact that the sale also allows Amazon and its partners to clear out inventory and warehouse space ahead of the holiday shopping season doesn’t hurt, either.

The idea behind Prime Day is a simple one: Subscribers to Amazon’s Prime service can get exclusive discounts on thousands of products and services across the site during this limited period of time. The products, while still available to non-Prime members, will have extra Prime Savings available to members during this time period that drops many of the products down to new all-time lows.

When you’re logged in to your Prime account and looking at a product landing page, you’ll see the discounted price if it’s on sale. You don’t need any special coupon codes, nor is there a need to use a specific payment method in order to get the discounts.

Prime Day 2022 will last for 48 hours. Taking place on July 12 and 13, there will be two days of Prime-exclusive sales.

Prime Day originally started as a 24-hour event that brought a bunch of big discounts to popular products across Amazon. After the first year, Amazon added an extra 6 hours to the event, making it 30 hours, but made the discounts during that time exclusive to voice shoppers who used Alexa to order the products. Amazon then increased it to a 36-hour event, and for the past few years Amazon has turned it into a full 48 hours (two days) of shopping fun for Prime Day.

This year, Amazon is expanding the reach of Prime Day by bringing it to Poland and Sweden in July, and later this summer customers in Egypt will get a Prime Day for the first time. The full list of countries participating includes:

Short answer: Yes. You will need to be a member of Amazon’s Prime service to take advantage of all the deals the online retailer will have during Prime Day. However, if you aren’t a subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial so you can get those savings. You’ll want to make sure to sign up ahead of the event but not too far in advance so the 30 days don’t run out before the discounts kick in.

Amazon earlier this year raised prices on Prime membership. It’s now $15 per month ($139 per year).

There’s been no indication so far that Amazon will be making any big changes to Prime Day as a result of its recent price increases, though there has also been very little chatter about Prime Day from Amazon so far. It’s possible that we’ll see Amazon offer larger sales on some products or that the company will extend the duration of Prime Day as a way of adding additional value to the membership.

In the past we’ve seen eBay, Best Buy, Walmart and others respond to Prime Day. While the companies don’t call their sales “Prime Day” events, most of the prices are direct matches of what Amazon is selling the items for, and some of the other sites don’t require any membership to save during these times.

The CNET Deals team covers all of the best price drops, discounts and deals daily from all the top retailers. Whether it’s a one-day sale at Woot, a weeklong offer at Best Buy or a coupon code for a product at Amazon, if it’s a great deal, we’ll be covering it. Be sure to check out all of the great deals each day at CNET.com/deals.

You can also check out our new CNET Shopping browser extension. This will help ensure that every purchase you make from now until Prime Day, and all of those that you make after that, will be at the lowest price available.

