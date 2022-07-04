Why are Instagram Story views not showing 2022? – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

Ads

Complaints are flooding Twitter today as Instagram users report issues with Story views.

The glitch appears to have started on Monday (January 3rd) and is affecting users across the globe.

What’s going on? And is there a way to fix it? Here’s what we know.

Hundreds of Instagram users have been taking to Twitter to report that their Stories are not working properly.

Stories appear to be posting as normal, but once uploaded, they show zero views.

The error is affecting both iPhone and Android users who are unable to see how many views their Stories have received.

When visiting the Story views page, they are greeted with a blank black screen.

However, people are claiming that their Stories are still getting replies, so they obviously are being viewed as normal.

Anyone else’s Instagram doing this? On some stories it’s not showing views at all? #instagram #instagramstory pic.twitter.com/RLCwL7joBJ

Frustration is growing on Twitter as people demand answers.

One person wrote: “I can’t see the views on my Instagram story and it’s driving me crazy.”

“So is Instagram gunna let me see who views my story or let me continue to believe it’s 0 & that everyone hates me??” said another.

A third person added: “Something’s wrong with IG? My story views are not showing at all.”

“This Instagram bug where story views aren’t visible is annoying,” tweeted another.

i can’t see the views on my Instagram story and it’s driving me crazy

At the time of writing this, Instagram has not addressed the Stories glitch.

However, it appears as though Instagram Story views are not showing due to a technical glitch.

Instagram is probably already working to fix the issue, but here are some things that might fix your app in the meantime…

First, try completely shutting down your app. On an iPhone, do this by swiping up on your homepage.

Some users have reported that logging out of the app and then logging back in again has fixed their Instagram.

It’s the oldest trick in the book, and sometimes all you’ve got to do is turn your phone off and on again.

You could also try deleting your app and then re-downloading it again from the App Store.

If none of these things work, close the app and wait a few hours before trying to use it again. By then, the glitch should have been fixed.

