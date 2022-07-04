Disney+ Hotstar to premiere new thriller ‘A Thursday’ | Mint – Mint

Ads

Hotstar added 2.6 million paid subscribers over the December quarter but ended up with 45.9 million subscribers worldwide, marginally lower

NEW DELHI : Disney+ Hotstar will stream a new thriller called A Thursday starring Yami Gautam from 17 February. The hostage drama has been directed by Behzad Khambhata.

Hotstar added 2.6 million paid subscribers over the December quarter but ended up with 45.9 million subscribers worldwide, a marginal drop from the 46 million subscribers it was estimated to have at the end of the previous quarter. The additions for Hotstar came from Malaysia and Thailand where it was launched last year besides India and Indonesia. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ Hotstar has increased from $0.98 to $1.03 due to launches in new territories with higher average prices, partially offset by a higher mix of wholesale subscribers, the company said. Overall, Disney+ that has almost touched the 130 million mark worldwide, is aiming at 230-260 million paid subscribers globally by the end of fiscal 2024.

Novi Digital Entertainment Private Limited, which runs Hotstar, now a part of Walt Disney India, reported a net loss of ₹601 crore for FY 2020-21, up 66% year-on-year, according to data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler last October. Further, revenue for the year stood at ₹1,704 crore, a 5% jump compared to last year, while total expenses for the fiscal were reported as ₹2,305 crore.

Last September, Hotstar had announced a new range of price plans along with its latest slate of originals, across web shows and films. Starting September, the service has been available on a mobile-only plan for ₹499 per year, for ₹899 per year across two devices and for ₹1,499 per year across four devices.

Hotstar was earlier priced at ₹399 per annum for its VIP service and ₹1,499 for Premium.

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source