Galaxy A23 gets the July 2022 security update – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile
SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Last updated: July 4th, 2022 at 09:43 UTC+02:00
Earlier today, Samsung released the July 2022 security update to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra in some Asian countries. Now, the update has been released to the mid-range Galaxy A23 as well.
The latest software update for the Galaxy A23 comes with firmware version A235FXXU1AVF3. The update is available in Germany and Russia. Other Asian and European countries could soon get the update for the Galaxy A23. While Samsung is yet to release its July 2022 security update documentation, we expect the update to bring fixes for various privacy and security vulnerabilities.
If you have a Galaxy A23 and if you live in any of the countries mentioned above, you can now get the new update by heading over to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the latest firmware file from our database and flash it manually.
The Galaxy A23 debuted four months ago with Android 12-based One UI 4.0. The phone is in Samsung’s quarterly security update schedule, which means its next update will be released sometime in October 2022, depending on the market.
Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.
SamsungGalaxy A23
You might also like
Samsung became the first Android smartphone brand to release a new security update. It released the July 2022 …
Samsung usually starts rolling out new monthly patches a week or so early, but the July 2022 security patch is …
Samsung India is renewing its Student Advantage Program launched in 2020 with new deals on some of the latest …
Samsung is gearing up to release another budget 5G smartphone in Europe. This time, it’s the 5G variant …
Samsung has released the May 2022 security update to the Galaxy A23 in some European countries. Other markets, …
An official newsroom post reports that Samsung is eyeing to increase its premium smartphone market share in In …
June 2022 security patch
Devices
Samsung Galaxy M23
SM-M236B
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
SM-M336B
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
SM-A536B
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
SM-A736B
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
SM-A336B
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
SM-M536B
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
SM-X700
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G
SM-X706B
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
SM-X800
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G
SM-X806U
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
SM-X900
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G
SM-X906B
SamMobile Weekly Newsletter
Best picks
Social media
Reviews
© 2022 SamMobile
Galaxy A23 gets the July 2022 security update – SamMobile – Samsung news
© 2022 SamMobile