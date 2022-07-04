3 Top Selling NFTs Today – Top NFT Projects May – June 2022 – Business 2 Community

Ads



We review a few of the top selling NFTs today to watch – including Lucky Block, and a new NFT drop expected to sell out fast – Girls, Robots, Dragons – alongside Goblintown which we reported on racing up the best seller charts.

New non-fungible tokens can take off in sales volume and floor price fast, as hype kicks in – some new NFT projects back that excitement up with play to earn utility, others with quality NFT artwork.

Below are some recently launched new NFT projects of Q2 2022, an upcoming NFT drop of June 2022, and a potential gem even overtaking some blue chip NFT collections in trading volume:

On May 4th we covered the upcoming NFT jackpot draw being scheduled by Lucky Block – at the time 1.56k NFTs had been sold, with some also sold at private sale.



That has now risen to 1.73k, on new marketplace nftlaunchpad.com where they are listed.

That’s around 6 – 7 NFTs sold per day for this relatively new NFT collection which were minted March 19th, 2022. They are not yet sold out so their floor price is still 3.75 wBNB.



That also means their utility is stronger – as each NFT acts as a free entry ticket to daily prize draws, with a special one-off giveaway confirmed for May 31st of $1 million.

Learn more about that crypto giveaway here and how to win.

The decentralized automatic payout will be in the native token of the project LBLOCK which is also +20% today, alongside Bitcoin recovering the $30,000 level, currently setting an intraday high close to $31,000.



Some speculate the bottom could be in for crypto and NFTs and the panic selling of both asset classes is over. Ethereum is also leading Bitcoin, usually a good sign for altcoins and NFTs.





The presale of Girls, Robots, Dragons goes live on June 6th and we expect this new NFT project to top the best selling charts.

Again this upcoming NFT drop comes with play to earn utility – as part of the premium fantasy and sci-fi NFT trading card game of the same name.



The mint price will be 0.06 ETH at presale then 0.07 ETH after.

Digital collectible card games are popular right now, with games like Gods Unchained trending +1,600% in Google search. This could be one to watch.

There are 15 in-game characters – 5 girls, 5 robots and 5 dragons – and the artwork is first-rate with their NFT artists previously being involved with World of Women NFTs and the Hearthstone game.





Yesterday we reported on how Goblintown NFTs went from being free-to-mint, to a 2.5 ETH floor price with the space of a week since being minted on May 22nd.

That’s now a 2.68 ETH floor on OpenSea and they continue to rank #2 on the Coingecko top selling NFTs list – filtered for trade volume today, over the past 24 hours.

So this new NFT project shows no sign of slowing down, yesterday only behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club in terms of sales volume, today ahead of them but slightly behind Otherdeed for Otherside.



