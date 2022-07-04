Amazon Spring Sale includes deals on Amazon devices, Fire TVs, and more – T3

Ads

Amazon has kicked off its Spring Sale this week, which includes hundreds of deals on Amazon devices, Fire TVs, and more. One of the many smaller sales leading up to Prime Day (opens in new tab) that actually features Prime Day-like savings, the Amazon Spring Sale (opens in new tab) is a must-see for those looking to score some savings on Amazon devices in particular.

While the majority of discounts will be found on Amazon’s own tech, shoppers will also be able to find savings across the site on just about every type of item possible. The best deals, however, will be focused around Amazon Fire TVs, Echo devices and other smart tech. That even includes special deals on Amazon devices for kids.

With some pretty impressive deals on Fire TVs to check out, Amazon’s Spring Sale is a great opportunity to get an upgrade on the old display. Amazon’s newest Insignia F30 Series Fire TVs (opens in new tab) are all receiving some decent price cuts, with a few discounts on their Toshiba C350 Series Fire TVs (opens in new tab), as well.

There’s also some modest discounts on streaming sticks and smart speakers, with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for $44.99 (opens in new tab) and Amazon’s popular Echo 4th Gen smart speaker on sale for $74.99 (opens in new tab). While not at their lowest prices right now, these Amazon device deals are the best we’ll see until Prime Day later this year.

You’ll find some of the best Amazon deals below, but be sure to check throughout the sale for more top deals.

Insignia F30 Series 75″ 4K UHD Fire TV: was $849.99, now $689.99 ($160 off) (opens in new tab)

A stellar deal for those hoping to upgrade their display, grab the latest F30 Series Fire TVs on sale. The 75″ model is getting a massive $160 price cut, offering an incredible price for Smart TV of this quality and size.

Echo Show 8 HD: was $109.99, now $59.99 ($50 off) (opens in new tab)

The Echo Show 8 (opens in new tab) smart screen is getting a solid 45% price drop during Amazon’s Spring Sale, making it the perfect buy for the price. It won’t go any lower until Prime Day!

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99, now $44.99 ($10 off) (opens in new tab)

Not the largest discount the FIre TV Stick 4K (opens in new tab) Max has received, but definitely worth the price of the deal. Shaving $10 off, this is an excellent grab for anyone who wants a solid streaming stick cheap.

Fire TV Cube 4K: was $119.99, now $69.99 ($50 off) (opens in new tab)

Amazon’s best streaming device in terms of performance, the Fire TV Cube offers an unprecedented viewing experience. If you don’t mind the cube on your TV stand, this is well worth the price of admission right now.

Echo Frames (2nd Gen): was $249.99, now $154.99 ($95 off) (opens in new tab)

That’s right, Amazon has smart glasses that feature Alexa functionality built-in. Not only that, they’re built for prescriptions. An all-in-one pair of glasses that can make calls, listen to music, and much more for almost 40% off. Not a bad deal at all.

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn’t scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.



