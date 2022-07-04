New NFT Projects for July 2022 – Top Upcoming NFTs – Business 2 Community

Ads

Over the last year, the explosion of growth within the NFT industry has paved the way for numerous exciting new projects to come to life. Many of these projects offer a compelling investment opportunity for savvy investors who have the foresight to identify them early in their lifespan.

To help clarify the investment landscape, this guide will discuss the best new NFT projects this year, covering the top upcoming NFTs before highlighting where to invest in these assets today – with no transaction fees.

Below is an overview of the best upcoming NFT projects to be aware of this year. The following section will discuss these new NFTs in detail, ensuring you know precisely which assets to mark on your NFT calendar.

The new NFT projects listed above provide exciting investment opportunities for investors of all experience levels. Let’s explore each of these projects individually so that you can gain a deeper understanding of the best NFTs to buy this year:

Our number one pick when it comes to new NFT projects is the Platinum Rollers Club collection from Lucky Block. Lucky Block has emerged as one of the best altcoins on the market, primarily due to the platform’s innovative crypto-lottery feature. The development team has also opted to delve into the NFT space by launching the Platinum Rollers Club, a collection of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Binance Smart Chain.

The NFTs themselves depict 2D tickets with a number on the front. However, these NFTs derive their value from the exceptional benefits afforded to owners – most notably, automatic entry to daily prize draws worth an average of $10,000. Alongside this, 25 NFTs within the Platinum Rollers Club collection are dubbed ‘Rare Editions’ and will enable the owner to collect double the jackpot if their number comes up.



Another exciting benefit is that every person who purchases a Lucky Block NFT is entered into a one-off prize draw to win a brand new Lamborghini Aventador – valued at over $300,000. Given that Lucky Block NFTs can be minted for only $1,500, the potential upside for this collection is exponential.

These Lucky Block NFTs combine nicely with Lucky Block’s daily prize draws, which will commence on May 15th. These draws are facilitated through the Lucky Block app, with users able to purchase tickets for $5. However, all users who hold LBLOCK, Lucky Block’s native token, will receive a free ticket to each draw.

The prize pool for Lucky Block’s draws stands at over $2 million, funded through the transactional tax levied on sales of LBLOCK. This means that NFT owners who hold LBLOCK or purchase an entry ticket will have two chances of winning each day – one through the NFT prize draw and one through the main jackpot draw.



The Platinum Rollers Club collection went live on March 19th and can be purchased through the fast-growing marketplace, NFT LaunchPad. Due to the 70x returns experienced by LBLOCK after listing on PancakeSwap and the impressive hype being driven by Lucky Block’s Telegram group, these NFTs are expected to sell out soon – meaning investors must act quickly to obtain one of these prized assets.

Celebrity NFT buyers Jamie Jewitt and Dillian Whyte are also brand ambassadors for the promising project.

If you’re wondering how to buy Lucky Block NFTs today, you can review our comprehensive guide which will walk you through the entire process.





Another new NFT project that is garnering lots of attention is Silks. Silks is a blockchain-enabled metaverse that allows users to own, trade, and earn rewards from thoroughbred racing horses. This exciting project is based on actual events, meaning that all of the in-game ‘virtual horses’ have a counterpart in the real world. Ultimately, this enables metaverse participants to benefit when the real-world horse performs well in races. Also home to the best NFT Land projects, and the best NFT horse racing projects, Silks is a top-NFT project worth considering.

The virtual world that underpins the Silks project will allow users to purchase plots of land and construct their own stables to house their horses. Notably, these plots of land are structured as NFTs, which can be monetized and traded through the Silks marketplace. Horses are also structured as NFTs, with new pools of horses being minted annually to coincide with the real-world trading of ‘Yearlings’.



Each in-game horse will have unique traits and characteristics derived from the racing record and training history of its real-world counterpart. Silks ensures the legitimacy of this data by incentivizing miners to validate data through distributions of $SLK, the Silks platform’s governance token. Since the Silks metaverse is governed by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), this token will have a crucial role when voting on changes to the platform.

Ultimately, Silks looks set to become one of the best upcoming NFT projects this year, as it will help gamify the horse-racing experience for a completely new demographic. Furthermore, the play-to-earn (P2E) nature of Silks offers scope for savvy investors to purchase valuable horses and generate a passive income through $STT – Silk’s transactional token.





Awesome Possums is one of the coolest NFT projects for 2022 due to its unique approach to raising awareness and giving back to charitable causes. It is the world’s first NFT project directly aimed at empowering mental health awareness and addiction recovery.

Founded by Nicholas Brison, the project aims to reshape the mental health journey and help change the misunderstood stigma surrounding it. The team members have witnessed close family members being troubled with mental health and addiction and are fully dedicated to bringing this project to the masses to make a change.



The team has created 12,000 Awesome Possums NFTs to be launched in the first collection, ten of which will be super rare. Two thousand of the NFTs will be hyper-realistic and will be given to the most prominent promoters and early adopters.

The public sale of the NFTs is expected to go live on July 12, 2022, in which the NFTs will be priced at 0.08 ETH (maximum 5 per wallet). However, there is a pre-sale 48 hours earlier, on July 9, 2022, where you can get your hands on the NFTs at the discounted price of 0.055 ETH (maximum 3 per wallet).

A large portion of the revenue generated from the NFT sales will go straight to organizations making substantial contributions to mental health awareness and addiction treatment. These include charities such as Childmind, Rethink Stigma, Natural High, and Shatterproof.

Awesome Possums is a community-driven effort, and holding NFTs grants users access to the private Discord server primarily focused on self-development, where Possums’ holders can come together to share ideas, knowledge, and wisdom. The private group also holds regular mental health check-ins hosted by professionals and provides support for the communities that the project aims at.



In addition to the private Discord server, the team has created an incentive structure for Possums Holders to hold onto their NFTs. The incentive structure, dubbed “The Road,” is a foundation to keep Possums’ holders invested in their posse. It is a roadmap that suggests holders can expect generous giveaways of event tickets and luxury holidays, merch, charity donations, and student scholarships.

However, the Awesome Possums team has thought further ahead as they have intentions beyond “The Road” to launch their own charity to sponsor 100% of the costs for addicts seeking a treatment program. Additionally, they aim to launch an animated series, produce a VR game to enter the metaverse, and create the Awesome Possums Podcast, where fully recovered addicts can share tips with others along a similar journey.

As you can see, Awesome Possums is a wholesome project dedicated to creating an ecosystem that can give back to struggling communities over the long term.



For those wondering how to invest in NFTs, VeeFriends offers a beginner-friendly way to enter this growing market. VeeFriends is an NFT project created by Gary Vaynerchuk (GaryVee), the popular marketing guru with a huge social media following. The collection comprises 10,255 NFTs, which are available to purchase using ETH from the VeeFriends Marketplace. The NFTs themselves are digital art, with each ‘character’ featuring traits that GaryVee admires.

Owners of VeeFriends NFTs are allowed access to VeeCon, which is a multi-day business event based on entrepreneurship, creativity, and innovation. These business events hosted by GaryVee tend to sell out rapidly, so owning a VeeFriends NFT and gaining access is considered a huge benefit.



Certain VeeFriends NFTs are defined as ‘Gifts’, meaning that owners will receive gifts from GaryVee and the team for three years. Finally, 300 NFTs within the total collection are defined as ‘Access’ NFTs, providing one-to-one access to GaryVee and the team for three years. Overall, the combination of real-world events and the resale factor make VeeFriends one of the best new NFT projects this year.

Read our full review and overview of the VeeFriends NFT projec, as well as the best NFT giveaways in 2022.





People who invest in the best metaverse coins will likely already be aware of Decentraland. Put simply, Decentraland is an online world based on the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to create their own avatars and purchase plots of virtual land. Notably, Decentraland’s world is structured as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), meaning that the world’s users have complete control over governance issues.

All essential digital assets within Decentraland’s world are structured as NFTs. This includes plots of land (called LAND), clothes, cosmetics, and more. The exciting thing is that these NFTs can be traded with over users via the Decentraland Marketplace using MANA, the world’s native token. Not only is MANA used for in-game transactions, but cryptocurrency investors can purchase MANA to speculate on Decentraland’s growth.



Ultimately, the potential for Decentraland’s world is endless, with metaverse participants able to use their virtual land however they please. Advertisers are already taking note of Decentraland’s potential, with scope for brands to create virtual billboards within the metaverse. Finally, although GAS fees are still extremely high on Ethereum, the network’s upcoming transition to Ethereum 2.0 should solve this issue – which could provide a considerable boost to Decentraland’s growth.





Meta Triads is one of the most interesting upcoming NFT mints, featuring 10,000 digital art pieces with added benefits. The collection is split equally into Humans, Hybrids, and Humanoids, with the remaining special NFT being designated as a ‘Triad’. Although the NFTs themselves are appealing digital art that owners can showcase, it’s the added benefits that are interesting to investors.

The team behind Meta Triads are developing a marketplace where fashion brands can create virtual collections within the metaverse. This is seen as the next step for the fashion industry and could grow massively in the coming year. All Meta Triads owners will also own shares in this marketplace and earn $TRIA as the market grows and sales are made. $TRIA is the marketplace’s native token and essentially provides scope for NFT owners to generate a passive income stream.



Meta Triads is already capturing the attention of thousands of people on social media, with the project’s Discord server already nearing 30,000 participants. The collection itself is scheduled to be minted on March 14th, with each NFT priced at 0.18 ETH – which equates to $456 at the time of writing. The Meta Triads NFTs will be available to purchase initially through OpenSea, although investors who miss the drop will also be able to buy these NFTs through the secondary market.





Satoshi Runners is a collection of 7,777 cyberpunk-themed NFTs that looks to combine the appeal of digital art with additional investment benefits. The art itself is animated and features characters with unique traits, each holding a different weapon. The development team have already collaborated with leading NFT entrepreneurs, along with a selection of Bored Ape Yacht Club holders, to ensure the digital art is as appealing as possible.

However, the Satoshi Runners team aims to create a vibrant community of like-minded people, with the Discord server already having over 20,000 members. Underpinning the Satoshi Runners collection is a staking and breeding program, which will provide scope for NFT owners to generate regular income from their assets. Furthermore, the dev team plans to launch further collections, with current NFT owners being offered early access to exciting drops.



Looking ahead, the Satoshi Runners roadmap details plans to purchase plots of virtual land on Sandbox and Decentraland – two leading metaverse projects making waves in the crypto market. There are also plans to launch a 3D Satoshi Runners collection, which could integrate with these metaverse projects. Overall, Satoshi Runners looks likely to have a vast future ahead of it, making it one of the top new NFT projects to consider for investment.





Another addition to the list of new NFT games is Axie Infinity. Although Axie Infinity was initially launched in 2018, the project has only begun creating momentum in recent months and looks set to grow exponentially this year. Put simply, Axie Infinity is an Ethereum-based virtual world where users can own and breed ‘Axies’ – in-world creatures that have unique characteristics.

Like Decentraland, these creatures are structured as NFTs and can be traded with other users on the Axie Infinity Marketplace. Transactions occur using $AXS, Axie Infinity’s native token. Furthermore, speculative investors can also buy Axie Infinity to gain exposure to the growth of this virtual world. Ultimately, the combination of investment opportunities and virtual gaming makes Axie Infinity appealing to various demographics.



Interestingly, Axie Infinity has a play-to-earn (P2E) element, where users can battle their Axies against other users’ Axies and generate rewards. The winner of these battles is rewarded in $SLP, an ERC-20 token that can be traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Looking ahead, as more people gravitate to the platform, the potential for earning opportunities will increase – which is why Axie Infinity is creating so much buzz in the market at present.





The gradual legalization of marijuana throughout Canada and the US has allowed exciting enterprises and projects to spring up within the industry. WeedGang is one example of a marijuana-based NFT project, with each NFT in the collection depicting various cannabis strains. The development team behind WeedGang have extensive experience in cultivation and breeding, ensuring a significant degree of credibility behind this collection.

However, the NFTs are just one part of the WeedGang strategy game. The game allows users to grow various strains and earn $RAKS, the in-game virtual currency. Ultimately, this provides an avenue to create a vibrant ecosystem where users can monetize their in-game exploits and face off against other users in PvP battles.



Aside from the virtual concepts, WeedGang’s team aim to provide entry to real-world events and clubs. There are expected to be WeedGang merchandise drops and even access to other exciting NFT launches in the future. As marijuana legalization continues, this NFT project will likely grow in popularity and offer a way for specific demographics to generate a passive income through their interests and expertise.





Another of the top new NFT projects to be aware of is MekaVerse. MekaVerse is a collection of 8,888 digital art NFTs defined as ‘Mekas’. The pieces of art as based on ‘Mobile Suit Gundam’, a popular anime series, which adds further popularity to this drop. Like other NFT collections, the MekaVerse NFTs contain a unique combination of traits and features, ensuring each piece of art has a degree of rarity.

Since launching in late 2021, MekaVerse’s community has grown exponentially, with the official Twitter account now having over 267,000 followers. Aside from owning a unique piece of digital art, MekaVerse NFT owners also become part of a specific ‘faction’. In turn, this provides access to exclusive events for members of that faction.



At the time of writing, the average price for a MekaVerse NFT is hovering around $2,700, with a sales volume of $236,000 over the past week. However, certain Mekas are seen as rarer than others – with Meka #6674 being sold for over $18,000 just a few days ago! Overall, MekaVerse NFTs offer an excellent way for investors to become part of a burgeoning community whilst benefitting from value increases in the future.





If you’re wondering how to invest in NFTs efficiently, it’s crucial to know where to look for high-value NFT drops. With that in mind, presented below are three of the best strategies to follow to identify the best new NFT projects:

Whether you’re looking to keep tabs on upcoming Solana NFT projects or wish to view projects launching on other blockchains, it’s wise to make use of an accurate NFT calendar. As the name implies, these calendars detail all of the noteworthy drops occurring in the months ahead, making it easy to keep track of projects you are interested in. Since there are so many NFT drops occurring each month, it’s best to use an NFT calendar that only focuses on credible drops offered by solid development teams to ensure that low-quality drops are avoided.

Many of the best NFT apps and marketplaces will highlight the top upcoming drops on their user interface. A great example of this is Crypto.com, which has a dedicated ‘Drops’ page featuring new NFT projects launching soon. These platforms tend to allow users to subscribe to an email list that will notify users when the drop is about to go live – providing scope to invest in the NFTs before they sell out.



Finally, due to the popularity of NFTs with retail investors, social media is a great resource to find exciting new NFT projects. There are different avenues to do this, although following top NFT creators on Twitter is an excellent way to hear about upcoming drops before anyone else. Alternatively, various Twitter accounts are dedicated to informing their followers of exciting NFT projects in real-time, which can be a valuable tool.

Finally, now that you understand what the best new NFT projects are, let’s turn our attention to the purchasing process. As you’ll likely be aware, NFTs can be purchased through dedicated NFT marketplaces, either using FIAT or crypto. Although there are various options to choose from, our pick for the best NFT marketplace is Crypto.com.

Although Crypto.com is best-known for its crypto exchange services, the platform became involved in the NFT space during 2021 and now offers a dedicated NFT marketplace. Users can purchase NFTs from the Crypto.org blockchain and the Ethereum blockchain, ensuring a diverse range of assets to choose from. Notably, Crypto.com allows users to buy these NFTs using a credit or debit card – meaning there’s no need to buy Ethereum (or another crypto) beforehand to facilitate your investment.







Another great thing about Crypto.com is that the platform charges no fees when you buy an NFT. This contrasts with some other platforms that charge a transaction fee when making purchases. Finally, Crypto.com has already collaborated with high-profile names such as Snoop Dogg to launch NFT collections, which creates a pathway for more celebrity-driven projects to launch in the future!

In conclusion, this guide has presented a comprehensive overview of the best new NFT projects to be aware of this year, highlighting their features and value potential. By understanding the upcoming NFT projects with the highest potential, you’ll put yourself in pole position to make effective investment decisions over the longer term.

If you’re looking to invest in some of the upcoming NFT drops mentioned earlier, we recommend partnering with Crypto.com. Crypto.com allows users to buy NFTs using a credit or debit card – all without having to pay any hefty transaction fees!







Our top pick when it comes to new NFT projects is Silks. Silks is a blockchain-enabled P2E game, which provides a way for horse racing enthusiasts to generate income through their knowledge and expertise of the thoroughbred racing industry.

You can keep tabs on upcoming NFT projects by regularly reviewing the NFT calendar presented on our website. Alternatively, top NFT marketplaces like Crypto.com will often promote upcoming NFT drops on their homepage.

The best NFTs to invest in are those that begin with a low value yet can increase in value over the longer term. Frequently, NFT art fits these criteria perfectly, although games and music are also tokenized assets with excellent value potential.

