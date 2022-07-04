Disney Plus Hotstar April 2022 releases: Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Death on the Nile and more – BGR India

Ads

Photo Gallery

From Kaun Pravin Tambe, Death on the Nile to Better Nate Than Ever, here are the top April releases of Disney Plus Hotstar.

Kaun Pravin Tambe is a Disney+ Hotstar original film. The film is about Pravin Tambe whose relentless effort make him, an underdog, rise to the top. His extraordinary journey proves why age is just a number.

Death on the Nile is an adventure film starring Gal Gadot. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Participate & Win Rs.5000 Freecharge Voucher!

BGR.in (Broad Guidance & Ratings) is a leading online destination for all things technology including news related to smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, TWS earbuds, latest games and apps, and the general consumer electronics markets. It is among India’s top sources of breaking mobile news, and a technology category leader among early adopters, savvy technophiles, and casual readers alike.

Copyright 2022 India Dot Com Private Limited

source