'Last show vibes' Alex Scott bids farewell to BBC show on last day as filming wraps – Express

Alex Scott took to Instagram to bid farewell to BBC’s The Tournament as they wrapped up season two of filming. The host of the quiz show, 37, documented the end of the show before bidding farewell to the programme ahead of its return later this year.

Last show vibes

Alex Scott

Taking to Instagram, Alex shared some behind-the-scenes moments with her 1.5 million followers.

One clip showed a couple of crew members dancing backstage as Alex cheered them on.

She captioned the video: “Last show vibes… everyone is buzzing!

“The tournament back on screens September BBC One.”

Alex also shared a snap of her hair stylist standing on The Tournament stage, while gushing over his talent.

She wrote: “Not only has this one been making by hair look fly… he has been the best side kick for the last two weeks.”

The BBC star also reposted a snap of The Tournament team in the studio about to head out for the last time.

It read: “Two weeks in Glasgow and that’s a wrap. Such an amazing team.”







Alex’s next story showed her in the studio practicing for the show.

The star stood behind the podium repeating names and added the caption “practice makes perfect!”

Alex hosts BBC knockout quiz The Tournament which is set to return to BBC One later this year.

It comes after Match of the Day host Gary Lineker opened up about a “difficult issue” he encountered after welcoming Alex as a football pundit for the broadcaster.

He explained: “I worked with Alex when she was a pundit – she now presents – and she did her homework, which is important, but she also played at a high level all her life and really knows the game.

“But it’s difficult because on Match of the Day, we generally only have players who’ve played in the Premier League,” Gary told Radio Times.

During her football career, Alex played professionally for Arsenal and England and also represented Great Britain at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Since 2019, she has frequently acted as a pundit for BBC and Sky Sports, covering games including the World Cup and Premier League.

While discussing Alex, Gary said that female punditry “is good and improving” and predicts that women will become regular pundits on men’s football as well.

However, he noted that it “makes sense” that commentary for the Women’s Euro 2022 is “predominantly female with the odd bloke”.

The competition will be the first major women’s football tournament England has hosted since 2005 and all games will be broadcast on BBC.

Joining Alex to provide insight and analysis is Ian Wright, Kelly Smith, Fara Williams among others.

