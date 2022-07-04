Where to Watch and Stream The Wicker Man Free Online – EpicStream

Ads

Where is the best place to watch and stream The Wicker Man right now? Read on to find out!

The Wicker Man is currently not on Netflix. Movies and series tend to come and go quite a lot in the streaming service unless they’re Netflix originals. A Netflix account starts from $9.99 and gives you full access to their library with ad-free viewing.

At the time of writing, The Wicker Man is not available to stream on Hulu through the traditional account which starts at $6.99. However, if you have the HBO Max extension on your Hulu account, you can watch additional movies and shoes on Hulu. This type of package costs $14.99 per month.

Sadly, The Wicker Man is not streaming on Disney Plus. With Disney+, you can have a wide range of shows from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney+, Pixar, ESPN, and National Geographic to choose from in the streaming platform for the price of $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually.

You won’t find The Wicker Man on HBO Max. But if you’re still interested in the service, it’s $14.99 per month, which gives you full access to the entire vault, and is also ad-free, or $9.99 per month with ads. However, the annual versions for both are cheaper, with the ad-free plan at $150 and the ad-supported plan at $100.

Unfortunately, The Wicker Man is not available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video. However, you can choose other shows and movies to watch from there as it has a wide variety of shows and movies that you can choose from for $14.99 a month.

The Wicker Man hasn’t made its way onto the Peacock streaming library. Peacock has plenty of other shows and movies for only $4.99 a month or $49.99 per year for a premium account.

The Wicker Man is not on Paramount Plus also. Paramount Plus has two subscription options: the basic version ad-supported Paramount+ Essential service costs $4.99 per month, and an ad-free premium plan for $9.99 per month.

The Wicker Man isn’t on Apple TV+ at the moment, sorry! In the meantime, you can watch top-rated shows like Ted Lasso on Apple TV with a subscription cost of $4.99 a month.

No luck. The Wicker Man is not available to watch on Direct TV. If you’re interested in other movies and shows, Direct TV still has plenty of other options that may intrigue you.

