Where is the best place to watch and stream Status Update right now? Read on to find out!

Netflix doesn’t currently have Status Update in its online library at the time of writing. We don’t expect that to change very soon, but you never know!

At the time of writing, Status Update is not available to stream on Hulu through the traditional account which starts at $6.99. However, if you have the HBO Max extension on your Hulu account, you can watch additional movies and shoes on Hulu. This type of package costs $14.99 per month.

No sign of Status Update on Disney+, which is proof that the House of Mouse doesn’t have its hands on every franchise! Home to the likes of ‘Star Wars’, ‘Marvel’, ‘Pixar’, National Geographic’, ESPN, STAR and so much more, Disney+ is available at the annual membership fee of $79.99, or the monthly cost of $7.99. If you’re a fan of even one of these brands, then signing up to Disney+ is definitely worth it, and there aren’t any ads, either.

Sorry, Status Update is not available on HBO Max. There is a lot of content from HBO Max for $14.99 a month, such a subscription is ad-free and it allows you to access all the titles in the library of HBO Max. The streaming platform announced an ad-supported version that costs a lot less at the price of $9.99 per month.

Yes, Status Update is available to watch for free on Amazon Prime Video! One can access the vast library of titles within Amazon Video for a subscription cost of $14.99 a month.

Peacock is a relatively new platform with many exclusives and classics, but Status Update isn’t one of them as of the time of writing.

Status Update is not on Paramount Plus. Paramount Plus has two subscription options: the basic version ad-supported Paramount+ Essential service costs $4.99 per month, and an ad-free premium plan for $9.99 per month.

Status Update isn’t on Apple TV+ at the moment, sorry! In the meantime, you can watch top-rated shows like Ted Lasso on Apple TV with a subscription cost of $4.99 a month.

No, Status Update isn’t currently available to stream on Rakuten TV.

