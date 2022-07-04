Why Is Ethereum Classic Outshining Bitcoin, Ethereum Today? – Benzinga – Benzinga

Ads

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD spiked 10% to $43.24 over 24 hours leading up to Thursday night.

Ethereum Classic’s hash rate — the measure of computational power used by a proof-of-work cryptocurrency network to process transactions — has spiked 20.4% from 22.93 Thash/s to 27.60 Thash/sec, according to data from BitInfoCharts.

Ethereum Classic Hashrate — Courtesy BitInfoCharts

Ethereum Foundation’s planned migration of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) to a proof-of-stake consensus in the second quarter is apparently working in favor of Ethereum Classic as the latter said it is “well-positioned” to absorb much of the abandoned Ethash rate.

On Thursday, ETC decentralized exchange or DEX HebeSwap tweeted that the development of the new ETC plugin has progressed and that the signature method of MetaMask has been completed.

This month, payment gateway NOWPayments unveiled a new way for buyers and sellers to accept ETC.

Photo: Courtesy of Hamed3289 on Wikimedia

