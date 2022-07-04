Ads

Astrum explains why this location of the moon is the most dangerous place for human life.

“It’s time to confess a deep, dark secret: I have a crush on Nicolas Cage, and I know I’m not alone.”

Jerry Bruckheimer demonstrates how you can take Nicolas Cage up to 11.

Few events are as deeply ingrained in American culture as the Fourth of July — except that date is not when the Colonies declared independence.

This is the closest that the National Anthem has come to sounding like Seven Nation Army.

Nicolas Cage has had a wild career – the Total Film team ranks his 10 best movies.

Nicolas Cage has a very enjoyable reaction to the world’s most Googled questions about the actor in the WIRED Autocomplete Interview.

“In the very first couple of days, we literally sunk a boat.”

So many people try to zaz up the National Anthem with little gimmicks — here’s Jack Blacks singing it normal and absolutely crushing it.

Instead of celebrating our flawed past and perilous present, let’s turn our focus to Frederick Douglass and the people who had the courage to fight for what was right.

The agony and ecstasy of the artist formerly known as Nicolas Kim Coppola.

It’s unusual for sports teams in countries outside of the United States to play their national anthems before games. How did it become a staple in the United States?

The famous/infamous actor and the internet’s favorite celebrity hosted an “Ask Me Anything” and boy oh boy were there some wickedly good responses.

When he’s not busy stealing the Declaration of Independence, Nicolas Cage is an actor. Who knew?

Fireworks and songs about freedom? Hard for many of us to get behind this year.

Silicon, foam latex, and a whole lot of lube — “Stranger Things” season 4 Makeup Effects Department Head Barrie Gower reveals the origins of Vecna.

Caroline McCaskey performs a beautifully ethereal version of the National Anthem at a recent Oakland Athletics game.

“I wanted to have the mystery of the old stars, always preserved in an enigmatic aura.” (From 2019)

Nicolas Cage’s colleagues from “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” explained to him the phenomenon of ‘caging,’ which the actor had never heard of before.

The internet’s favorite celebrity pays a visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and reveals which urban legends about him are true.

It’s drawn strange looks from other parents.

In these people’s defense, we thought the lyrics to the “Star Spangled Banner” included the line “donderly light” until we were twenty years old.

He is one of our great actors. Also one of our most inscrutable, most eccentric, and most misunderstood. But as Cage makes his case here, every extraordinary thing about his wild work and life actually makes perfect ordinary sense.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” has a wide range, difficult vowels and a bunch of unexpected notes. This is either the reason it sucks or the key to its genius, depending on who you ask.

With “Face/Off 2” already in the works, “Con Air” director Simon West says it’s finally time to take the bunny out of the box… and put it into orbit with Nicolas Cage.

Nicolas Cage says he bought that legendary T-Rex skull fair and square, but then he got a phone call from Mongolia.

The lucky man hasn’t been seen or heard from ever since the payment.

Watch him reenact John Cage’s famous composition “4′33″.”

Charles Cornell explains how the Star Spangled Banner was based on a 18th-century British pub song named “To Anacreon in Heaven.”

By studying how flat Earthers talk about their beliefs, we can learn how they make their arguments engaging to their audience.

On “The Late Late Show” earlier this year, Nic Cage gave Aaron Paul some father-to-father tips on burping a baby to the tune of “Three Blind Mice.”

When Black Americans were freed in the southern states and began celebrating the Fourth of July, confederate mobs responded in hostility and banned most of their celebrations.

Tissue-regrowing implants, which will enter human trials next week, could provide comfortable and accessible alternatives to silicone.

Would “Running Up That Hill” save YOU from Vecna? Which song would?

Tom resurrects his “Tropic Thunder” character’s infamous dance moves and colorful language.

A group of about 100 marchers identifying themselves by flyers as belonging to the white nationalist group the Patriot Front, cut through the heart of downtown Saturday sparking a confrontation.

In the wake of Roe being overturned, ‘sterilize men’ has become a resounding war-cry. But as Georgia Grainger explains, it’s just about the furthest thing from a useful solution.

Kyiv’s success against Moscow forces us to reexamine our assumptions about what it means to be powerful.

Parenting advice on conception, secrets, and terrible roommates.

Republican gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake, Scott Neely, Karrin Taylor Robson, and Paola Tulliani Zen faced off against each other on Wednesday and it was a doozy.

Usually we collect lots of hijinks and the worst plays and best stories in the sporting world, but NBA free agency had some SPICE to it this week.

