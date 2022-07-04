Nothing Phone (1) to come with 45W charging support, TUV certification reveals – 91mobiles

Ads

Nothing Phone (1) price in India will be revealed on July 12th and key specifications have been leaked.

Nothing Phone (1) price in India will be revealed on July 12th. The company on Wednesday announced the launch date of its first-ever smartphone. The brand and its CEO Carl Pei are touting the phone to be something completely different from what we have seen from smartphones so far. Some Nothing Phone (1) specifications have already been leaked in recent weeks, including its chipset, display, and more. Today, we have learned about the Nothing Phone (1) fast charging capabilities.

91mobiles Hindi has spotted a TUV certification for a Nothing-branded charger, courtesy of tipster Sudhanshu. The model numbers are C304, C347, and C348. The certification reveals that the Nothing Phone (1) likely supports 45W fast charging. We expected the device to come with fast charging support and it looks like a 45W speed will not disappoint eager buyers.

The 45W power supply unit mentioned in the certification could very well be for the upcoming Nothing Phone (1), although we cannot confirm this at the moment. The smartphone is said to be priced at around Rs 40,000, so a 45W fast charging solution would be a welcomed feature. That said, the fast charging game has picked up in recent months, with many phones in this segment offering faster charging speeds.

The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to come with a transparent design, which would be in line with the company’s philosophy of delivering a simple and minimalistic look, much like the Nothing Ear (1). The phone could feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device is expected to run on Android 12 with the Nothing Launcher on top.

As for the cameras, the Nothing Phone (1) could feature a 50MP primary rear camera, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP lens. At the front, expect a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Nothing Phone (1) could pack a 4,500mAh battery. And now we know that this will charge at 45W speed through a wired USB-C cable. The phone is not likely to feature wireless charging, but we could be in for a surprise. We expect to know more about the Nothing Phone (1) in the coming days. The device will go on sale through Flipkart in India.

