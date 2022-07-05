Ads

Will the Nothing Phone 1 have wireless charging? Yes – here’s everything you need to know…

With its official launch taking place in under two weeks, the hype around the Nothing Phone 1 is now at its zenith. You literally cannot look anywhere online, in tech-related circles anyway, without seeing the phone mentioned or discussed – even if it is just in passing.

We already know quite a bit about the Nothing Phone 1’s specs. We also know that it’ll run a relatively mid-range CPU in the form of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ – but that shouldn’t concern you; the 778G+ brings 5G with it and plenty of performance. It should be more than enough for most users.

On cheaper Android phones, wireless charging is often better than it is on Apple’s iPhones – although there is a reason for this. Brands like Xiaomi and OPPO and VIVO have all seriously pushed the boundaries with respect to wireless charging speeds. Not so long ago, 15W was the standard. Nowadays, we’re looking at phones with 65W and more speeds.

The Nothing Phone 1 will ship with a 45W charger in the box and, unlike none of its peers, it features a wireless charging loop on its rear – just like Apple’s MagSafe – and from here users will be able to do things like wirelessly charge the phone using compatible stands as well as reverse charge peripherals like Nothing’s Ear 1 wireless headphones. So, yeah, the Nothing Phone 1 will have wireless charging – we just don’t know how fast it’ll be.

The Nothing Phone 1 will launch with Android 12, running atop the company’s Nothing OS – a custom skin for Android that Pei has made A LOT of promises about. The CEO says Nothing OS will be completely free from bloatware, feature bespoke widgets, and features, and it will be completely customizable, so users can really make their phone their own.

The Nothing Phone 1 will use a 6.55in OLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and its camera module will be fronted any 50MP sensor that’ll shoo5 4K video at 60fps. On the topic of the camera, the Nothing Phone 1 will use a dual-lens system, apparently – likely a wide + telephoto pairing.

There are two cameras on the rear of the Nothing phone (1) and thanks to what looks like a leaked description from Amazon, it looks like there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, with an f/1.8 aperture. Exactly what the second lens offers we don’t know, but it’s likely to be ultrawide. Dual image stabilisation is listed, scene detection and night mode are also highlighted.

And then there’s Nothing’s Glyph interface which is based on programmable LEDs that you can assign to certain contacts, for instance, so when your LEDs flash red, you know your boss is calling. This is a pretty novel feature that has plenty of potential. But, again, it will all depend on what you can and cannot do with the Glyph interface. As of right now, my interest is very much piqued.

Need to know more about the Nothing Phone 1, you can do so right here – Nothing Phone 1: What To Expect – Specs, Price & Release Date.

Share via:

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

Nothing – Carl Pei’s new company – will release its first-ever product, some wireless earbuds, via StockX on July 19 – although it’ll be limited to just 100 units

Will the Nothing Phone 1 do what OnePlus initially did an undercut an entire market, or will the Nothing Phone 1 price be more in line with Google’s Pixel 6 and Apple’s iPhone 13? Let’s investigate…

Carl Pei, the guy that founded OnePlus, has started a new company called Nothing. Later this summer, its first phone will get a release date. But what will the Nothing Phone 1 specs be like?

source