Online Video Downloader: How to Download Videos From YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter – MySmartPrice

While most of these platforms do not allow direct downloading of videos for offline watching, here’s what you can do to save YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook videos to any device you own.
Let’s face it – we all love watching videos. Be it sports, the classic old movie or an online comedy show that only airs on social media, we all love watching videos in varying forms. However, the downside of our hyper-connected life is that most of the content that we so dearly love is all available online. Hence, when you are traveling in airplanes, or for areas with bad network coverage and no available Wi-Fi, it may become fairly annoying for users to fulfill their entertainment requirements without any or at least adequate internet services at hand. While some popular apps do allow users to officially download videos into their app caches to enjoy while offline, not all social media apps and services are quite as intuitive. Here, we look at four of our most popular apps for video consumption – YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and give you steps to download videos from these sites for watching offline.
*Editor’s note: Any third-party site or app that allows you to download videos from any of these apps are against the legal policies of YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Only download videos for personal offline viewing under unavoidable circumstances and any distribution of these downloaded videos for any commercial benefit can be penalised by any of these companies.
Of the four choicest apps for video consumption, YouTube is one that does allow you to officially save videos to view them offline, later. This feature is available for all, and to use it, use the following steps:
If you wish to have the videos on your PC, there are numerous websites such as KeepVid and SaveFrom YouTube downloader, which allow you to download any video you please. To do this, use the following steps:
Users should note that the same procedure also works for downloading the videos as offline files to your phone as well.
Unlike YouTube, Instagram does not let you download its IGTV or Reels videos to view offline later. The best you can do here, officially, is to save videos and posts for getting back to them later – but this works more for bookmarking the posts. To download videos from here, use the following steps:
You may also access these sites in Google Chrome’s ‘desktop mode’ on Android phones to download the files to your Android phone. For iOS, you will likely need an app since Apple’s security features can restrict unverified third party downloads from sites. Hence, use apps such as Blaze to get the choicest IGTV and Reels videos on your phone, locally.
Like all social media platforms, Twitter also does not allow users to download videos for offline viewing, primarily for copyright purposes. For Twitter, the steps are fairly similar to the rest as well. Here’s how you can go about it:
This process works on PCs as well as for Android phones, while for iOS, users will be required to access a site using a third party web browser, and not Safari. Depending on your app permission settings, you may also need to grant the third party browser permission to download files to your phone. Be careful, though: use it only when you trust a site, or you have to get a Twitter video to view offline, as such processes often come with security implications.
Facebook has considerably started focusing more on videos, with properties such as Facebook Watch in the fray. Naturally, the quality of video content on the platform has progressively improved. If you want access to them offline, the process is also exactly the same as for other platforms.
Yes, you can share YouTube videos on Facebook. All you need to do is go to the video on YouTube and beneath it, you will find the option to share. There will be multiple platforms on which you can share the video including Facebook. Click on it and you will be prompted to add a message with the video. Once done, you can simply share the video on your Facebook profile. Alternatively, you can simply copy the link and paste it into a status update and then post it.
We all have been through this thing. Whenever we post a YouTube video on Facebook, the title and description, though the thumbnail is broken. This is caused due to different problems including bug, browser incompatibility, insufficient cache memory, cookies problems, and more. The simple way to fix this issue is to clear the cache of the browser and post the video again. If that doesn’t work, you can search the Facebook debugger tool, paste the link and click on the Debug button to recover the broken thumbnail.
