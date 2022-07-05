Nothing Phone 1’s launch date and price leaked, likely to launch by end of July – Firstpost

Ads

The much-hyped phone from OnePlus’soriginal founder, Carl Pei, the Nothing Phone 1, is all set to be one of the most sought after Android phones of 2022. It is expected that the manner in which OnePlus disrupted the flagship market back when it launched, Nothing would do the same for the mid-tier-premium segment. We have known very little about the device in terms of its launch date and availability, up until now. However, details around the device’s launch are now leaking online.



Several new leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone 1 will be launched by the company on July 21, and will be priced around $500-550. The leaks also indicate that the device will be available first in China and Europe, and will then be slowly rolled out to the rest of the world., The device will be available in India given how OnePlus phones and Nothing Ear 1 Earbuds have been received in India. However, in India, the device is likely to be available from mid-August onwards.

Given that the device is priced around $500-550 in Europe and the United States, the Nothing Phone 1 will be going up against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the Google Pixel 6a, which also becomes available for pre-order on July 21st. It will be interesting to see how Nothing’s first smartphone stacks up in the increasingly competitive premium-mid-range category.

Carl Pei also revealed how the device will look like. Staying true to its design philosophy, Nothing will be making with a clear back, showcasing its internal circuitry, just like it did with the Nothing Ear 1 Earbuds.



Nothing Phone 1 will be sold in India through Flipkart and will be exclusive to the platform.

Although there are no confirmed leaks about the specifications of the Nothing Phone 1, rumours suggest that it will be getting the Snapdragon 778G SoC, 8GB RAM, a 4500mAh battery and a 6.43-inch FHD+ display, with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+.



The base variant of the device will have 128GB of storage. As for the cameras, Nothing Phone 1 supposedly carries a triple camera setup at the rear, with the primary camera having a 50MP sensor. We also get an 8MP and a 2MP shooter, for ultrawide and macro photography.

