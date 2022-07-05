The best Apple deals ahead of Prime Day 2022: MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and more – Mashable

Check out our favorite early Prime Day Apple deals at Amazon as of June 28:
BEST MACBOOK DEAL: The 2021 MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)(opens in a new tab) is a powerhouse laptop for creatives — $2,299
$2,499 (save $200)
BEST IPAD DEAL: The 2021 11″ iPad Pro (WiFi, 128GB)(opens in a new tab) is the best tablet for artists and back at its lowest price ever — $699
$799 (save $100)
BEST APPLE WATCH DEAL: The Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS)(opens in a new tab) comes with the latest fitness features at a nice markdown — $329
$399 (save $70)
BEST AIRPODS DEAL: The AirPods Max(opens in a new tab) are statement over-the-ear headphones with impressive noise cancellation — $429.99
$549 (save $119.01 with coupon automatically applied at checkout)
You don’t have to be a diehard Apple fan to know that deals from the brand don’t come around all that often. While it’s still possible to find some Apple sales throughout the year, your best bet for scoring the biggest savings is striking when the shopping holiday iron is hot.
Amazon Prime Day doesn’t officially start until July 12, but the sales on iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and more have already started. Check out our top picks below and don’t forget to check out more early Prime Day deals before July 12.
Check out Mashable’s official review of the 2021 MacBook Pro.
This is not an everyday laptop, so it doesn’t come at an everyday price. But for people who want to multitask while editing photos or videos, room-filling speakers, a battery life that’s built to last, and the workflow that only a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display can provide, the latest MacBook Pro is the way to go.
2021 MacBook Pro
16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)(opens in a new tab) — $2,299
$2,499 (save $200)
16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)(opens in a new tab) — $2,499
$2,699 (save $200)
2020 MacBook Pro, 13-inch
MacBook Pro (M1, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)(opens in a new tab) — $1,099.99
$1,299 (save $199.01)
2020 MacBook Air, 13-inch
MacBook Air (M1, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)(opens in a new tab) — $1,179
$1,249 (save $70)
More Macs
2020 Mac Mini (M1, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)(opens in a new tab) — $849
$899 (save $50)
2020 21.5-inch iMac (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)(opens in a new tab) — $837.99
$1,099 (save $261.01)
While the casual tablet user might not need an iPad Pro, artists and creative will appreciate the processing power that this iPad’s M1 chip provides. Factor in the Liquid Retina XDR display and the 128GB of built-in storage, and the record-low markdown on this iPad somehow gets even better.
iPad
2021 iPad (WiFi, 64GB)(opens in a new tab) — $309
$329 (save $20)
2021 iPad (WiFi, 256GB)(opens in a new tab) — $429
$479 (save $50)
iPad Mini
2021 iPad Mini (WiFi, 64GB)(opens in a new tab) — $459.98
$499 (save $39.02)
iPad Air
2022 iPad Air (WiFi, 64GB)(opens in a new tab) — $559
$599 (save $40)
2022 iPad Air (WiFi, 256GB)(opens in a new tab) — $679
$749 (save $70)
iPad Pro
2021 11″ iPad Pro (WiFi, 128GB)(opens in a new tab) — $699
$799 (save $100)
2021 11″ iPad Pro (WiFi, 256GB)(opens in a new tab) — $849
$899 (save $50)
Is it the most exciting Apple Watch deal we’ve ever seen? No, but it’s always nice when the latest Apple Watch, with its blood oxygen and ECG sensors, support of bike workouts, and ample screen space takes a $70 price cut. (It often sits at only $50 or even $30 off.)
Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS)(opens in a new tab) — $329
$399 (save $70)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS)(opens in a new tab) — $359
$429 (save $70)
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS + cellular)(opens in a new tab) — $429
$499 (save $70)
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS + cellular)(opens in a new tab) in gold stainless steel — $599
$699 (save $100)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS + cellular)(opens in a new tab) — $436
$529 (save $93)
SE
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS)(opens in a new tab) — $229
$279 (save $50)
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS + cellular)(opens in a new tab) — $279.99
$329 (save $49.01 with coupon automatically applied at checkout)
Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS)(opens in a new tab) — $259.99
$309 (save $49.01)
Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS + cellular)(opens in a new tab) — $309.99
$359 (save $49.01)
Series 3
Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS)(opens in a new tab) — $199
$229 at Amazon (save $30)
Check out Mashable’s official review of the AirPods Max.
Are the only over-the-ear AirPods ridiculously expensive? Yes. But do they offer excellent audio quality and good battery life in a stylish package? Also yes. And they’re back down to their Black Friday price, which happens to be their all-time low price, in every color but pink and green.
AirPods (second gen)(opens in a new tab) — $119.98
$159 (save $39.02)
AirPods (third gen)(opens in a new tab) — $169
$179 (save $10)
AirPods Pro(opens in a new tab) — $199.98
$249 (save $49.02)
AirPods Max(opens in a new tab)— $429.99
$549 (save $119.01 with coupon automatically applied at checkout)
If you’re not so much a fan of the AirPods Max but still want a pair of headphones with great noise cancellation, the Beats Studio 3’s have got you covered. With 22 hours of battery life, a W1 chip for easy pairing, and a much smaller price tag than the AirPods, you won’t feel like you’re sacrificing much by opting for an AirPods alternative.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones(opens in a new tab) — $151.49
$199.95 (save $48.46)
2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB)(opens in a new tab) — $168.98
$179 (save $10.02)
Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones(opens in a new tab) — $199.95
$249.95 at Amazon (save $50)
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphone(opens in a new tab)s(opens in a new tab) — $209.51
$349.95 at Amazon (save $140.44)
More in Apple, Prime Day
The best Apple deals ahead of Prime Day 2022: MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and more – Mashable
Check out our favorite early Prime Day Apple deals at Amazon as of June 28: