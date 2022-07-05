Black Bird on Apple TV+ release date: Cast, trailer and latest news – RadioTimes

Ads

The highly-anticipated crime thriller is nearly here.

New drama series Black Bird is coming to Apple TV+ this week, and it looks set to fascinate audiences with its psychological narrative and intriguing character studies.

Written and executive produced by bestselling author Dennis Lehane (Shutter Island; Gone, Baby, Gone), the TV series features lead actor Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene, a young convict who is given a dangerous task while behind bars in order to secure his early release.

Based on a true story, the drama also stars Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi and the late Ray Liotta in his final TV appearance.

Read on to find out all you need to know about Black Bird on Apple TV+.

Get ready! The first two episodes come out on Friday 8th July 2022 on Apple TV+, then one episode will be released every week until August 5th 2022. You can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+ now, after which it will cost £4.99 a month.

In an exclusive Big RT Interview with RadioTimes.com, Egerton spoke about the excitement he feels in the build-up to the release date: “You know, as an actor, when you are presented with a piece of writing like the one that Dennis [Lehane] presented myself and Ray Liotta with, it's really galvanising and you just can't wait to bring it to life.”

Based on true events, the drama tells Jimmy Keene’s life before prison and during his time inside.

The story begins when the former high school football hero (played by Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years behind bars in a minimum-security prison. However, Keene must make a gamble for his future when he is presented with an offer… to undergo his full sentence at the minimum-security prison with no possibility for parole OR to take on mission impossible in hell.

Keane would be transported to a maximum-security prison housing the worst criminals imaginable, all to befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Hauser). Keene is tasked with manipulating his new ally into confessing the location where the bodies of several young girls may have been buried. Time is ticking for Keene as he must get Hall to confess before the suspected killer’s appeal is sent off.

Speaking about the dynamic between his and Hauser's characters, Egerton told RadioTimes.com: “They’re two characters that love each other desperately, but almost kind of to a fault. They're sort of involved in messing each other up a bit as well, I think. So it was a really nuanced relationship on the page and really interesting.”

Taron Egerton, playing Jimmy Keene, stars alongside several acclaimed actors in the Black Bird cast.

Paul Walter Hauser (Cruella), Greg Kinnear (As Good as It Gets) and Sepideh Moafi (The Deuce) also play key roles, while Goodfellas icon Ray Liotta – who sadly passed away in May 2022 – appears in his final TV role.

Here's a list of the top names in the Black Bird cast:

You can watch the trailer for Black Bird and get a sense of what's in store right here.

