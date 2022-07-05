iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max may get this new feature; design leaks via alleged Apple ad – 91mobiles

Ads

Finally! Always-on display feature on an iPhone.

Apple could finally bring an always-on display on its iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who suggests the always-on display feature will display limited information on locked iPhone 14 Pro models running iOS 16. Another leak reveals the iPhone 14-series display design via an alleged Apple pay ad. We’ve already seen the complete design of the iPhone 14 Pro in full glory via renders, and this leak seems to align with the renders. The iPhone 14 launch, however, might get delayed because of China lockdowns affecting production.

The iPhone 14 series has been tipped to pack a better and more expensive selfie camera with autofocus ability. The Pro models are also expected to come with a 120Hz display and satellite connectivity option.

According to Gurman, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature an always-on display, which will show limited information when locked, similar to the Apple Watch Series 5. Apple will drop the lock screen’s frame rate to conserve energy to introduce an always-on mode. However, it’s unclear if the handset will flaunt the same LTPO display as Apple ships on the newer Watch models. Using these low-powered displays could surely help the always-on feature to function properly without consuming much juice from the device.

Gurman says that iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max running on iOS 16 will get this feature, and yes, it will be an iPhone 14 Pro exclusive feature. Further, the always-on display could show the time, battery level, and wallpapers with ‘widget-like capabilities.’ The same was said with the iPhone 13-series, but that didn’t happen.

In a 15-second leaked video of an alleged Apple Pay commercial, a YouTube channel, Apple Archive Thai, reveals the iPhone 14 Pro’s display design changes. The legitimacy of the clip is questionable, so we suggest you take this with a pinch of salt. The video reveals a pill-shaped notch and a circular camera cutout, aligning perfectly with the leaked renders and CAD renders we revealed a while ago. We’ll have to wait for the company to launch the iPhone 14-series to confirm the leaked design changes.

