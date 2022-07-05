Construction Continues on Stairwell of The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort – WDW News Today

Ads

Construction continues at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa as part of an ongoing overhaul of the resort. The Big Pine Key building reopened earlier this month with renovated Disney Vacation Club resort studios, but crews continue to work on one side of the building.

Walls and scaffolding have mostly been removed.

However, a temporary fence is currently up around a section of grass and sidewalk.

It blocks this stairwell, which is not yet completed.

Multiple stairwells were stripped of their paneling and supports, then rebuilt during construction.

This stairwell’s supports are still exposed. One piece of white paneling was near the top.

Crew members were moving construction materials around the area.

The lobby of the resort will also reportedly be refurbished soon.

