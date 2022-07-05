Google Pixel 6 Pro rumoured to receive face unlock support after Android 13 and Pixel 7 series releases – Notebookcheck.net

Face unlock remains absent on the Pixel 6 Pro, nine months after the smartphone debuted. While people would be forgiven for thinking that the authentication method will never make it to Google’s current flagship smartphones, 9to5Google has determined that Google is still developing the feature, albeit without a set release date.
As the screenshots below show, Google has added ‘FACE_UNLOCK_BOOST’ for the Pixel 6 series, allowing the SoC to briefly boost CPU performance. Purportedly distributed with the June 2022 update, 9to5Google speculates that it will help reduce the time it takes to process registered faces. However, 9to5Google reports that Google remains concerned about accuracy and battery drain, although the website has not published a quote to that effect.
Regardless, last month’s update was Android 12’s final Pixel Feature Drop. Hence, face unlock will not be arriving before Android 13 does. Potentially, the feature could debut with the Pixel 7 series, which 9to5Google speculates could be the case. Based on recent leaks, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could rely on identical front-facing camera hardware, unlike the existing Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. As a result, Google may bring face unlock to the Pixel 7 as well, not just the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro.
