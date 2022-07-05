Do nothing and earn Nothing Coins to shop at JioMart: Here's how – HT Tech

Ads

Do Nothing and earn NothingCoins! Cadbury’s 5 star chocolate’s latest campaign ‘Eat 5 Star. Do Nothing’, actually has a meaning now. As everyone has thought at least once in life, what if we do nothing but still earn! Well if you are one of those who imagined doing nothing but earn money then your dream is coming true! Yes, you are not day-dreaming, it’s real! Cadbury 5 star launched its first-ever digital currency, called ‘NothingCoin’, which can be earned by doing… absolutely ‘Nothing’!

“The longer you do absolutely nothing, the more Nothing Coins you mine, and the more you can spend,” a recent Cadbury 5 Star advertisement says. Not just the digital coin, but Cadbury 5 star has opened a ‘Nothing Coin Bank’ in Nariman Point, Mumbai. Well, to do nothing, you just have to put in a little effort, walk into Nothing Coin Bank, which looks like any other bank, sit there on comfy sofas in an air-conditioned room and then the main task – ‘Do nothing!’ The more you sit without any action, the more you will earn.

The list of surprises isn’t ending here! Nothing Coin Bank actually has loan counters too, not for money but for a bunch of comfy cushions, which you can borrow according to your choice to have a peaceful, comfortable, and ‘Nothing-enriched’ time. Though, there is only one such bank in the country. Still, you can earn Nothing Coins, if you are not in Mumbai.

Once you enter into Nothing Coin Bank, you just have to log into your digital wallet, a mobile microsite that will read your inactivity and its time duration, on the basis of which it will mine Nothing Coins’. As long as you sit movement-less and without the use of mobile, you earn Nothing Coins to your wallet, every minute.

“You can spend them. We have created a digital 5 Star Mall, where you can buy products with your coins, or exchange them for JioMart vouchers. Other partner tie-ups are also getting closed,” Pratik Shetty, senior manager, Mondelez, said in a LinkedIn post.

For those who can’t visit Mumbai’s Cadbury 5 star initiated Nothing Coin bank, can still earn money. How? Just scan the 5 Star chocolate pack, and log into your microsite and do the same, ‘Nothing’. Once you have enough of Nothing Coins in your wallet, you can use this to make purchases at JioMart, which is accepting this digital coin. So, finally you can fulfill your dream, and can earn money by doing ‘Nothing’!

