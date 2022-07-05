Podcast #815: What It's Like to Spend a Year in Space – Art of Manliness

Ads

in: Character, Knowledge of Men, Podcast

• July 4, 2022

In March of this year, Mark Vande Hei returned to earth after spending 355 days in outer space. Today on the show, I talk to Mark about what it was like to spend nearly a year in orbit, and how he ended up setting a new record for the longest spaceflight by an American astronaut. We first talk about how Mark went from being a soldier in the Army who served twice in Iraq, to working for NASA. Mark explains the application process for becoming an astronaut and what he thought were the hardest parts of his training. He then shares how you exercise in space, what a typical work day on the International Space Station is like, and how it feels to do a space walk. I ask Mark whether he was worried when the Russians threatened to abandon him in space, whether life on the space station is hard on morale, what it’s like physically to return to earth, and whether there’s a letdown when it’s time to hang up your astronaut pack.

Photo Credit: NASA









