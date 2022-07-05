iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Hole-Punch Displays to Be Supplied By LG and Samsung – MacRumors

Ads

Next year’s iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will feature hole-punched LTPO OLED display panels supplied by Samsung and LG, according to Korean site The Elec.



Rumors that the 2022 iPhone models won’t have a notch started in March of this year, when Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said they will instead adopt a hole-punch design, a design that Android devices have used for a few years now. The hole-punch is a center-placed cutout for the front-facing camera that allows for a larger display area in lieu of a notch.

Kuo believes that at a minimum, the high-end ‌iPhone‌ models will have the hole-punch design, though if yields are good, all ‌iPhone‌ models coming in 2022 could feature the same notchless design.

More recent rumors have suggested the non-Pro iPhone 14 models, which will measure in at 6.1 and 6.7 inches, will continue to have a notch, with Apple limiting the hole-punch design to the more expensive iPhones. There will not be an “‌iPhone 14‌ mini,” with this year’s iteration of the smaller device being the last, according to reports.

According to the latest report from The Elec, Samsung, Apple’s dominant OLED panel supplier, will supply all of the hole-punched panels for the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, while sharing orders for the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max with LG Display for the first time.

Samsung supplied the notched LTPO TFT OLED panels used in both Pro models in this year’s iPhone 13 series, but LG Display didn’t win any panel orders for ‌iPhone 13‌, although it did take part in the development of the panels with Apple.

Winning some orders for the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max is therefore a big boost to LG as it seeks to get a foot in the door of Apple’s ‌iPhone‌ supply chain. Meanwhile, it allows Apple to reduce its reliance on Samsung as well as get leverage in price negotiations.

With no notch, Apple will a implement a different solution for Face ID, and rumors suggest that it could be placed under the display. For everything we know about the ‌iPhone 14‌, check out our dedicated guide.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Apple’s cheapest MacBook Pro is getting a speed bump to Apple’s new M2 chip.

The redesigned MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 chip, will be sold alongside the current M1-based model.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source