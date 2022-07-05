How to preorder the Apple MacBook Air 2022 — release date and how to get yours – Tom's Guide

Ads

By Louis Ramirez published 4 July 22

Apple’s new M2 laptops arrive next month

Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote introduced us to the M2 chipset and the latest laptops that feature it. And although MacBook Air 2022 preorders still aren’t live, there’s a lot to be excited about thanks to the new design and promised performance boost.

The new laptop features a redesigned 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that’s 25% brighter than the screen on the previous-gen MacBook Air. The 2022 MacBook Air is also packing Apple’s new M2 chip, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, four-speaker sound system, and is now available in four finishes.

The MacBook Air 2022 starts at $1,199, which is a noteworthy $200 increase from the M1-based MacBook Air. But there’s some good news for bargain hunters: Apple is keeping its MacBook Air M1, which will continue to cost $999. With 4th of July sales still underway, it’s likely we’ll see epic MacBook deals on the M1 model.

Not all hope is lost if you’re look for deals on the new 2022 MacBook Air. We may see some early back to school sales on Apple’s new laptops. In fact, the Apple 2022 back to school discount is knocking $100 off MacBook Air M2 preorders and also bundles a $150 Apple gift card. You must be a student to get this deal. (For more deals, check out our Apple Store promo codes page for more ways to save on Apple gear).

A new rumor indicates that MacBook Air M2 preorders could start on Friday, July 8. Regular sales of the laptop would then begin on July 15. Apple hasn’t confirmed when MacBook Air M2 preorders would begin, but the company said the new laptop will be available in July.

Depending on when it’s released, we could see a few Prime Day sales on Apple’s forthcoming laptop. Deals could take from $50 to $100 off the base MacBook Air 2022 configuration.

MacBook Air (M2/2022): from $1,199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Coming soon: Apple’s new MacBook Air will make its debut in July. Although it’s now $200 pricier, it boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple’s new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging.

MacBook Air 2022 preorders: from $1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

As one of the biggest Apple authorized resellers around, we expect Amazon to be one of the first retailers to offer MacBook Air 2022 preorders. It will also likely be the first retailer to offer deals on Apple’s new MacBooks. (The first deals could take from $50 to $99 off). That said, Amazon still doesn’t have a product page for the new MacBook Air.

MacBook Air 2022 preorders: from $1,199 @ B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Authorized Apple reseller B&H Photo doesn’t have MacBook Air preorders live yet. (Preorders are only live for the new MacBook Pro). However, they will likely be one of the first retailers with preorders once Apple announces a date.

Mac/iPad: up to $150 free gift card @ Apple (opens in new tab)

Back to school season is underway. Students and educators who purchase an eligible Mac (including the MacBook Air M2) will get up to a $150 gift card for free. Alternatively, purchase select iPads and you’ll get a $100 gift card. The gift card can be spent on anything at the Apple Store and it’s in addition to Apple’s educational discounts, which take up to $100 off select Macs and iPads.

Apple MacBook Air 2022: from $1,199 @ Apple (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air with M2 will be available at the Apple Store this month.

You may be thinking it’s too early for MacBook Air 2022 deals, but the truth is retailers waste no time when it comes to discounts on new Apple products. We expect to see the first deals not long after preorders begin. (Check out our guide to the best Apple deals for discounts on all Apple tech).

The MacBook Air 2022 has plenty of new features. Here’s how it stacks up to its predecessor. Wondering how it stacks up to the new MacBook Pro? Check out our MacBook Air 2022 vs MacBook Pro 2022 comparison.

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

