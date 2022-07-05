Surface Pro 8 – Thurrott.com – Thurrott.com

Ads

One of my coworkers said their surface pro 3 was having problems, so needed a new one. So I ordered her a surface pro 8. I was shocked that it was heavier, and feels a little thicker. The pen tuck in the keyboard is kinda nice, cannot lose the pen, but it no longer sticks well magnetically to the side, so when using it there is no good place I could find to put the pen, excuse the tuck in is hidden in keyboard mode. It is nice the smart connector is now hidden, so not touching the table when down without the keyboard cover. I guess the screen is a little bigger – device is a little wider than previous surface devices, and the side bezels are much smaller, too and bottom bezels seem about the same.

I somehow as expecting some sleek thin modern next gen surface pro – and it is basically the same as before.

I know apple wins with the stupid use of pro in their devices. 13” MacBook pro which is totally different from 14 and 16 pros. Pro iPhones?!? What does that even mean. But Surface pro is equally stupid. The surface pro seems much less pro than the surface laptop and much less than the clearly pro surface studio. I think it is a holdover from the days where there was a surface RT and a surface pro – because they pro was way more pro than the RT, but that was a long time ago. Should it really be called the surface pro now?



navarac

I just read specs. Naming conventions are just marketing hype – something I ignore all the time. As for Microsoft specifically, they change names of things more often than your eyes blink in 60 seconds!

christianwilson

There has always been a non-pro Surface tablet. We had Surface RT, Surface 2, Surface 3, and now we’ve got the Surface Go line. Those market nicely as premium consumer devices.

Surface Pro is a fine name. It’s priced and marketed to the “professional”, which should not be confused with “power user”. If you want power and mobility, you’ll be looking at Surface Laptop Studio. Studio seems to be the marketing name that Microsoft, and now Apple, are using for the creatives that need more performance.

rob_segal

Pro is an easy term to use for a device that has more capabilities than the basic version. iPhone Pro has better display technology as well as a third camera lens the regular iPhone lacks. Surface Pro has more features than the Surface Go. IPad Pro is more capable than iPad Air or the regular iPad. It’s just a name to differentiate these different lines of products. Nothing to overthink or overanalyze about.

wright_is

And the iPhone 13 Pro gets ProRes RAW video, which uses over 1GB/minute.

But, yes, apart from the MBP 13″, Pro generally means something more than standard, but what that “more” is is defined by the manufacturer and whether that more is worth having is up to each individual. In general, they are aimed at professional use, as opposed to standard use cases.

