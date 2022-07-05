Galaxy Note 9 is getting a new update in the US – SamMobile

© 2022 SamMobile
Last updated: February 17th, 2022 at 11:17 UTC+02:00
As usual, Samsung had started rolling out the February 2022 security update even before the start of the month. The Galaxy Note 20 was the first phone to get the new security update. Now, Samsung has released the new update to the Galaxy Note 9 in the US.
The latest software update for the carrier-locked Galaxy Note 9 in the US comes with firmware version N960USQS9FVB2. The update is rolling out on Comcast and T-Mobile networks. For the unlocked model of the smartphone, the new security update comes with firmware version N960U1UES9FVB1, and it is available on AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, Cellular South, Comcast, Sprint, Tracfone, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks in the US.
According to Samsung, the February 2022 security patch fixes more than 60 vulnerabilities found in Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The new Galaxy Note 9 update also brings some bug fixes and device stability improvements.
If you are a Galaxy Note 9 user in the US, you can now check for the new update by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the latest firmware file from our firmware database and flash it manually on your smartphone.
Reviews
