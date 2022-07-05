[Update: July 1] Apple iOS 15/iPadOS 15 update bugs/issues tracker: Reported, acknowledged, & fixed – PiunikaWeb

Ads

New updates are being added at the bottom of this story…….

Original story (published on September 21, 2021) follows:

Apple announced the latest iteration of its mobile operating systems, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, at the WWDC 2021 event held in early June. Since then, the iOS and iPadOs 15 have been the talk of the town.

The beta program for the latest iOS and iPadOS iterations was also started back then and those who took part in it got to taste multiple versions of the iOS and iPadOS 15 betas.



Now, Apple has finally released the stable iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates which offer a bunch of new features and improvements to those with eligible the iPhone and iPad models.

However, major OS updates are bound to have several bugs and issues and the iOS and iPadOS 15 are no exceptions. To recall, iPhone Live Text users were facing the issue where the double tap on image to zoom function was not working as late as iOS 15 beta 7.

Also, the problem where the Reddit app kept running in the background came to light with iOS 15 beta 8. There were even compatibility issues with Microsoft apps on the iOS and iPadOS 15 RC updates.



The stable iOS and iPadOS 15 updates have come out quite recently but iPhone and iPad users are already noticing and reporting about some bugs and issues during regular use.

Among them, the missing Shareplay or screen share on FaceTime feature, missing AirTags in the Find My app, blurred Apple Maps Look Around images, and more.

However, it is only natural for such major updates to have bugs and issues as long as they get taken care of in future updates.



While it is possible that most of these bugs and issues might get resolved in future updates, there is no guarantee that new ones will not creep up in the future.

That said, we will keep tabs on all the bugs and issues that are currently present and will occur in the future on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 in this dedicated tracker.

We’ll also update this story regularly as and when new information emerges so be sure to keep a weather eye on it to get the latest updates on the topic.



10:26 am (IST): SharePlay has been re-enabled with the first iOS 15.1 beta update that’s out for developers. So it’s likely that a public rollout is around the corner too.

Apart from that, many users who’ve upgraded to iOS 15 are reportedly getting the ‘iPhone storage almost full’ message irrespective of the free storage space available on their devices. There’s no official acknowledgment at the time.

06:25 pm (IST): According to multiple reports, those using Telegram on iOS 15 are unable to play music in the messenger app but the issue is being looked into and the next app update is expected to bring fixes. More details here.

11:15 am (IST): According to multiple reports, there is no sound in Instagram Stories after the iOS 15 update and the issue might be affecting other apps as well. More details here.

12:32 pm (IST): The Telegram music playback issue has since been fixed and affected persons are advised to download the latest version from App Store.

IST 12:45 pm (IST): A security researcher who is unhappy with Apple has published details of an exploit that allows anyone to bypass a locked iPhone to access the Notes app on iOS 15. More on that here.

IST 12:39 pm: A section of users of iPhones running iOS 15 Beta 15.1 now report that they’re facing a bug that shows they’re using zero storage on their iPhones.

Ads

IST 04:52 pm: It seems that a new bug has popped up that prevents Siri from sending or reading out emails on iOS 15 as well as iOS 14. Head here for all the details.

IST 01:21 pm: Reports coming in now indicate that Apple might have ignored up to 3 different zero-day security vulnerabilities that are still present in iOS 15. More on that here.

IST 03:50 pm: It has come to light that users have trouble with Siri not working on the Apple Homepod after updating to iOS 15.

12:32 pm (IST): Spotify has now come out to acknowledge the battery drain issues. The company says it is aware of these battery drain reports and that it has passed those reports onto its technical iOS team.

IST 3:15 pm: The Brawl Stars brawlers/characters outline issue following the update to iOS 15 has been formally acknowledged. However, there is still no ETA for the resolution of this bug and you can learn more on this in our coverage of the same here.

04:05 pm (IST): It seems SiriusXM and more music apps are not working with Apple CarPlay after the iOS 15 update. Head here for more details on the matter.

11:30 am (IST): According to recent reports, the notification sound for the Slack app is resetting to default on its own after the iOS 15 update. Head here for more details.

12:40 pm (IST): Apple fixed a bug with the latest iOS 15.1 Beta 2 where users were unable to unlock their iPhone using Apple Watch while wearing masks. Know more about it here.

01:30 pm (IST): Some iPhone 13 users on iOS 15 have reported connectivity issues with CarPlay. However, there is a workaround that seems to be working for many.

04:26 pm (IST): New developments indicate that a section of users who’ve upgraded to iOS 15 are also troubled with the bug where notifications alerts don’t pop up. More details here.

10:20 am (IST): It is now coming to light that users on iOS 15.1 Beta are facing an issue on SharePlay where the screen remains stuck in square mode even after disabling SharePlay.

11:22 am (IST): New reports from iPhone 13 users indicate that Face ID doesn’t work with CPAP masks. This, despite older iPhones working well with these masks on.

11:49 am (IST): The iPhone 13 touch issues are now reportedly present even in older iPhones following the update to iOS 15. More on that in our coverage here.

11:55 am (IST): A serious bug is present in iOS 15 Messages app and this causes saved Photos to be deleted.

12:03 pm (IST): More and more iPhone users continue to update their devices to iOS 15 and as such, we are bound to see more and more issues cropping up.

Now, it is coming to light that iOS 15 doesn’t offer a way to disable Apple TV Keyboard Notifications.

04:50 pm (IST): It seems that many iPhone 13 owners running on iOS 15 are not getting Facebook Messenger notifications where as others say they are unable to preview notification content. More on that here.

11:12 am (IST): A fix for the bug where Apple Watch users weren’t able to unlock their iPhones with the watch is out by way of the iOS 15.0.1 update that’s now available to everyone.

1:48 pm (IST): A section of iOS 15 users note that the new system keeps requesting to ‘Leave time-sensitive notifications from “Reminders” on?’.

While there are a few suggested workarounds to this bug (1,2), the issue has reportedly been addressed in the iOS 15.0.1 update.



1:02 pm (IST): Some iPhone users on iOS 15 now report that the natural language date and time picker is not working as expected when typing reminder titles in the Reminders app.

More on that in our coverage of the same here.

12:32 pm (IST): Apple has just released the iOS 15.1 beta 3 update and in the release notes, the company makes mention of a few known bugs and their workarounds.

Telephony

Known Issues

– Users might experience loss of audio during calls, followed by the call being dropped in some conditions. (83381816)

Workaround: Toggle Airplane Mode on and off, or reboot.

Voice Over

Known Issues

– Users might not be able to activate alarms in the Clock app. (82968832)

Source

09:32 am (IST): Users of Apollo for Reddit on iOS 15 are now reporting that the app has issues switching between light and dark mode. More on that in our coverage here.

10:00 am (IST): Apple is now pushing out an update to iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 to eligible devices and it brings with it a bunch of bug fixes to devices including fixes to CarPlay issues:

– Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message

– iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My

– AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab

– CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback

– Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models

Source

2:00 pm (IST): According to reports from users, the issue where iOS 15 kept requesting to ‘Leave time-sensitive notifications from “Reminders” on’ has resurfaced.

This issue was reportedly addressed with the iOS 15.0.1 build.

10:26 am (IST): A section of YouTube users on iOS 15 are unable to click or tap to play the first two videos in search results. Luckily, there’s a workaround and you can learn more on that in our coverage.

04:43 pm (IST): A section of iOS 15 users are reportedly getting false ‘AirPods left behind’ notifications following the 4A400 update. Learn more about this in our dedicated coverage of the same.

03:43 pm (IST): New developments suggest that the iOS 15.0.2 update fixed the connectivity issues with CarPlay while using apps such as SiriusXM, Amazon Music, and others.

02:20 pm (IST): Users are reporting a possible memory leak issue in the Apple Music app for iOS and MacOS. Apple has not commented on the matter, but the problem has been around for about 1 month.

11:32 am IST: The Apple CarPlay issue has reportedly been fixed, at least according to one of the affected users on Reddit.

1:32 pm IST: Apple is seeding out iOS 15.1 Release Candidate but users still report that the telephony bug still persists.

03:25 pm IST: Safari 15 brought a new tab design where they dynamically adjust to the color of the website. After multiple complaints, in the incremental update to iPadOS 15.1 & macOS, Safari regained its old tab design.

However, it seems that the new design was also liked by many other users. Therefore, they are asking for it to return.

09:25 am IST: iOS 15.1 is rolling out to eligible devices and this build brings with it a bunch of fixes as outlined in the following excerpt.

This release also fixes the following issues:

– Photos app may incorrectly report storage is full when importing photos and videos

– Weather app may not show current temperature for My Location, and may display colors of animated backgrounds incorrectly

– Audio playing from an app may pause when locking the screen

– Wallet may unexpectedly quit when using VoiceOver with multiple passes

– Available Wi-Fi networks may not be detected

– Battery algorithms updated on iPhone 12 models to better estimate battery capacity over time

Source

07:30 pm IST: Apple CarPlay users are reporting an issue with Waze that causes the volume to suddenly decrease. With Apple or Waze yet to acknowledge the issue, it is highly unlikely it will be resolved soon. More on that here.

11:35 pm IST: Some Gmail app users on iOS 15 are facing an annoying stuttering issue while scrolling through emails and touch input lag. The bug is already escalated to Gmail team.

11:35 pm IST: Some HomePod users are having trouble with the Siri voice command ‘What’s my update’ that won’t play news, even after the latest iOS 15.1.1 update.

Before, with iOS 15.1, the problem extended to news and podcasts. However, iOS 15.1.1 resolved the issue with podcasts. Now, users are waiting a fix for the news playback.

03:51 pm IST: Apple Calendar app has sync issues since iOS 15. Furthermore, the iOS 15.1 update worsened the performance of the app, making it laggy/unresponsive. macOS Monterey reportedly affected too.

06:30 pm IST: Those who upgraded to iOS 15.1 are saying that Magic Keyboard is freezing or not working with the Facebook app, Messenger and Safari. Head here for a workaround.

04:12 pm IST: iMessage is automatic scrolling down to the end of a conversation when you receive a new message. Users demand a solution.

However, this is not a new issue. There have been similar reports for several years, but the problem is still present even in the most recent iOS 15.

04:12 pm IST: Some iPhone and iPad users report not being able to AirPlay video from their devices to Smart TVs. However, there is a workaround for that:

To reset your iPhone/iPad, go to Settings, General, scroll to bottom, choose Reset and then choose Reset All Settings.

Source

06:00 pm IST: It looks like the iOS 15.1 update hasn’t fixed the share Focus status issue. More on that here.

10:13 am IST: Twitter is reportedly investigating a bug that’s causing automatic logouts from the app for users with devices running on iOS 15 and later.

06:34 pm IST: Many users report not receiving notification sounds or vibrations from the Twitter app on iOS 15. It is not yet known if the company is aware of the complaints.

07:30 pm IST: Some users on iOS 15 & iOS 15.1 are reporting that the Photos app on their iPhone is showing blurry thumbnails for albums, photos, and videos. More on that here.

04:10 pm IST: Pinch to zoom function is not working in Safari and other apps for some users on iOS 15 and iOS 15.1. More on that here.

04:10 pm IST: iOS 15.2 beta 3 breaks auto-brightness feature on iphone 13 series of devices. Ambient light sensor not working properly after update

However, the solution will come in a future update.

05:09 pm IST: Many Apple Music app users on iOS 15.1 are unable to rate their songs using Siri voice commands. However, there is a workaround to mitigate the problem pending a fix.

11:37 am IST: Some users are facing a persistent time-sensitive notification prompt issue. According to the reports, the notices do not stop appearing.

However, the bug is reportedly resolved in the latest beta of iOS. So the fix should hit the devices in the next stable update.

07:30 pm IST: Some iOS users are reporting that Apple Maps voice instructions are not working with Bluetooth after upgrading to iOS 15. For a potential workaround, head here.

08:30 pm IST: HomePod owners say Siri has forgotten where they live when asked about weather after the recent iOS 15.2 update. Head here for a potential workaround.

04:30 pm IST: Gboard users report that the app crashes whenever they press the emoji button or search for GIFs or stickers. More on that here.

04:30 pm IST: Runkeeper users say that the app is having problems with GPS and background tracking after updating to iOS 15.2. More on that here.

01:15 pm IST: It seems that, even after the most recent iOS 15.2 update, users still can’t add or edit notes through Siri. The problem has been going on for about 3 months.

10:01 am IST: iOS 15.2 is now available but a section of users now report that the touchscreen issues seem to persist even through this release. More on that here.

10:44 am IST: Also persisting even on iOS 15.2 is the issue afflicting users when trying to pinch to zoom and you can learn more on this in our dedicated coverage of the same.

06:59 pm IST: Even after the most recent update to iOS 15.2, some users report that Bookmarks and frequently visited sites are missing or not syncing on Safari.

Apple is reportedly aware according to some reports, but it has not yet been officially confirmed with a public statement on the matter.

04:46 pm IST: Some iOS 15 users are reporting UI glitch in Spotify where song info gets hidden in the notch area. Neither Apple nor Spotify has acknowledged this issue as of now. More on that here.

12:04 pm (IST): A new vulnerability named HomeKit has been discovered in the Apple HomeKit which is affecting several iOS versions from iOS 14.7 to iOS 15.2. More on that here.

11:17 am (IST): Many HomePod users report that their devices have become more ‘dumb’ since the arrival of iOS 15, responding worse to Siri’s voice commands.

Reported issues include basic command failures (such as playing a song), very long command processing times (ending up with ‘is not responding’), connectivity failures with Apple TV, and more.

01:38 pm (IST): Apple recently released iOS 15.2.1 for eligible iPhones that bring fix for HomeKit Denial of Service Vulnerability which could cause your device to crash or freeze.

Additionally, the latest iOS version also brings bug fixes for other functions such as Messaging app and third-party CarPlay apps.

Apple also said that iOS 15.2 had no such changes that could toggle off the iCloud Private Relay. This statement comes as a response to T-Mobile claim that iOS 15.2 had automatically toggled the ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay feature off for some users.

09:58 am (IST): A new bug has been discovered in the Safari browser that allows websites to track your recent activities in real-time.

This bug is present in WebKit’s implementation of a JavaScript API called IndexedDB and can even reveal your identity. More on that here.

10:38 am (IST): Apple has reportedly preparing for a fix for the Safari issue mentioned above. But this fix will be available for users with upcoming iOS, macOS, and iPadOS updates. And Apple did not disclose when these updates will arrive.

09:00 am (IST): Users say Siri shortcut is asking for ‘Allow to share data with (null)’ permission every time they use a shortcut. The issue surfaced after users updated their devices to iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8.

If you are interested in fixing the problem, head here for a potential workaround.

12:50 pm (IST): Apple has reportedly fixed an issue present on iOS 15, iPadOS 15 with the latest RC version of iOS 15.3. This vulnerability allows sites to see the names of databases saved by other websites.

06:40 pm (IST): It seems that the issue with Gboard crashing still persists after the latest iOS 15.2.1 update as the reports continue to flow in.

10:31 am (IST): Apple seeded the iOS 15.3 to iPhone users with bug fixes and improvements. This update also fixes the Safari bug that leaks browsing details. More on that here.

5:00 pm (IST): It looks like the ESPN app is crashing or not working on iOS 15.4 beta. More on that here.

05:19 pm (IST): Google released a fix for the issue where Gboard app crashes on iOS when using emoji button or searching for GIFs or stickers with the latest app update.

10:24 am (IST): With iOS 15.4, users will be asked to choose whether to Improve ‌Siri‌ & Dictation by sending Apple recordings. But a bug in beta 1 was uploading Siri recordings to Apple even when users choose not to. This is now fixed in the latest beta 2.

05:06 pm (IST): In iOS 15.4 beta, Public Mobile carrier users lost the cellular data function. The problem is present even in the most recent beta 2 update. The workaround is to go back to iOS 15.3.

10:07 pm (IST): The latest iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 update is released for the eligible devices. It brings some bug fixes and security improvements.

The new update fixes the issue that causes the Braille display to stop responding. Moreover, it also fixes a Webkit bug that could allow the malicious web content to lead to arbitrary code execution.

5:45 pm (IST): iPad users are reporting that their PDF markups or annotation notes disappear or are not saving when they use Apple Pencil. More on that here.

07:23 pm (IST): According to some users, the ESPN crashing issue on iOS 15.4 beta has been fixed in iOS 15.4 beta 2.

10:47 am (IST): The latest iOS 15.4 is now available for eligible iPhone users. It brings some new features and bug fixes.

Here are all the bug fixes included in iOS 15.4:

– Keyboard may insert period between typed numbers

– News widgets in Today View may not open articles when tapped

– Photos and videos may not sync to iCloud Photo Library

– Speak Screen Accessibility feature may quit unexpectedly within the Books app

– Live Listen may not turn off when switched off in Control Center (Source)

02:47 pm (IST): According to a report, many users are complaining of battery draining after the latest iOS 15.4 update. Apple hasn’t acknowledged the issue yet and we hope that it gets fixed soon. More on that here.

11:02 am (IST): Apple support has acknowledged the battery draining issue which is happening after iOS 15.4 update.

Support says that this isn’t an issue but a normal behavior, as it takes around 48 hours for apps and features to adjust.

06:08 pm (IST): iOS keyboard autocorrect behavior has worsened after the most recent system updates. Many affected users even feel that the feature becomes worse and loses more functionality after each update.



09:51 am (IST): Apple has now released a fix for the battery draining issue with the latest iOS 15.4.1 update. This problem was happening after users upgraded to iOS 15.4.

05:00 pm (IST): iOS 15.4 users say the ‘Join by Phone’ button in Google Meet is not working or dialing number. Head here for a potential workaround.

06:20 pm (IST): Apple has resolved the issue where users are unable to update their Studio Display to the latest iOS 15.4. More on that here.

06:56 pm (IST): Many iOS users are not happy with the integration of Shazam to the Control Center. Its function is considered half-baked or poor since the songs identified through the control center are not synchronized even with the Shazam app.

06:02 pm (IST): HomePod volume adjustment from an iOS device is reportedly broken after the latest 15.4.1 stable update. The speaker volume automatically resets or changes uncontrollably on its own.

However, there are some workarounds that could help resolve or mitigate the issue.

07:13 pm (IST): The latest iOS 15.4.1 stable update maintains the battery draining and overheating issues that the iOS 15.4 update brought, even after Apple promised that the new update would resolve the issue.

01:15 pm (IST): Hulu content in the Hulu app for iPad is playing without audio after the iPadOS 15.4 update. Hulu team is investigating the matter.

12:59 pm (IST): Some users are now reporting that the Apple Music iOS app is installing itself directly to the iPhone’s dock, instead of the home screen and kicking out other apps.

Apple has acknowledged this issue and said that they are currently investigating it.

11:25 am (IST): With iOS 15.5, Apple will re-enable the API that lets Apple Music third-party clients to control the playback speed. More on that here.

10:07 am (IST): The latest iOS 15.5 is now available for iPhone users. It includes a fix for the issue where home automation is not working when triggered by people arriving or leaving.

Also, an issue that causes iPhone SE (3rd gen) to unexpectedly shut down has been resolved.

11:28 am (IST): Apple recently released the iOS 15.6 beta 2 for developers and it fixes a bug that automatically puts Apple Music in the dock after re-installing the app.

10:56 am (IST): Apple has listed a known issue that popped up with iOS 15.6 beta 4 where the iOS device needs to be logged into the same iCloud account as the home hub to initiate pairing.

This means that the invited users won’t be able to pair Matter accessories and only the owner of a home can do so.

10:13 am (IST): Many users are now reporting that Apple Books app is not working for them after iOS 15.5 update. Users say that the app crashes when they try to open a book.

Fortunately, it seems that a fix for this issue is incoming as the bug does not appear in iOS 15.6 beta and even iOS 16 beta. More on that here.

NOTE: The table below is being updated continuously with the latest iOS 15 bugs, issues, and updates.

PiunikaWeb started as purely an investigative tech journalism website with main focus on ‘breaking’ or ‘exclusive’ news. In no time, our stories got picked up by the likes of Forbes, Foxnews, Gizmodo, TechCrunch, Engadget, The Verge, Macrumors, and many others. Want to know more about us? Head here.

Previous article

Next article

I’m a techy who is particularly fond of Android smartphones. A writer who usually finds himself on the other side of the spectrum. An artist who likes to sing and play the guitar. Also a photographer when in the mood.

PiunikaWeb.com is owned and operated by DeepSeaGem Technologies India. Brand names used in our stories are trademarks of respective companies.

source