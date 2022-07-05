Microsoft 365 Web Apps Get New Idle Session Timeout Feature – Petri.com

Ads

Windows

Cloud

Microsoft 365

PowerShell

Active Directory

Security

Windows Server

Video

The Unofficial M365 Changelog

Sponsors

Podcasts

Learning Center

close

Latest Whitepaper

Choosing an MFA Solution for Your Active Directory Environment? Ask These 15 Questions.

On-Demand Webinar

Maximizing Your Microsoft E5 Security Solutions

Ebook

The Forrester New Wave™: SaaS Application Data Protection, Q4 2021

Home

365 Apps

Microsoft 365

Rabia Noureen

Jun 29, 2022

The idle session timeout feature, which the company announced for its Microsoft 365 web apps back in March, is now generally available for customers. The new capability lets IT admins configure a policy to automatically sign out inactive employees from Microsoft 365 web apps.

Previously, the idle session timeout setting was only available for Outlook on the Web and SharePoint Web apps (on a per-app basis). Microsoft has now expanded this feature to support all Microsoft 365 Web apps. However, the setting doesn’t affect desktop and mobile users.

Microsoft highlights that configuring a tenant-wide policy should make it easier to prevent unauthorized access that can lead to information exposure on unmanaged or shared devices. It can also help to ensure compliance and a consistent user experience in session timeouts across all Microsoft 365 web apps.

The idle session timeout feature is currently supported in select Microsoft 365 web apps. These include Office.com, Outlook on the web, PowerPoint for the web, Excel, Word, OneDrive for the web, SharePoint, as well as Microsoft 365 admin center.

Sponsored Content

Centralize, Manage and Secure Remote Connections

Centralized remote connection technologies, remote machine data, password management and access control on a platform that is secure, scalable and refreshingly simple to use.

Learn More

“Based on multiple customer conversations and feedback sessions, it became evident that our customers were looking for a more predictable and coherent solution covering the entirety of Microsoft 365 web apps. Idle session timeout is one of the many controls you can use with Microsoft 365 to balance user productivity and security to meet your organizational security requirements,” Microsoft explained.

To turn on the Idle session timeout setting, IT administrators will need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Once the policy is enabled, employees will see a prompt after a certain period of inactivity on Microsoft 365 web apps. It will notify them their session is about to expire, and the user will need to click the Stay signed in button to avoid automatic sign-out.

Microsoft noted in a support document that users should enable third-party cookies in their web browsers in order to use the idle session timeout feature. The company recommends Microsoft Edge users to set the tracking prevention option to Balanced (Default).

Although the idle session timeout feature has dropped its preview tag, it’s gradually rolling out to all Microsoft 365 commercial customers from June to August. Microsoft plans to bring this capability to Government subscribers later this year.

More from Rabia Noureen

Microsoft Office App for Android Gets New Quick Access Filters

Microsoft Defender Vulnerability Management Adds New CVE Reporting Feature

Microsoft Delays End of Auto-Renewals of Legacy CSP Subscriptions

Petri Newsletters

Whether it’s Security or Cloud Computing, we have the know-how for you. Sign up for our newsletters here.

Petri.com thanks ourgold sponsor

Remote Desktop Manager Pro TIp – Enable 2FA when opening Remote Desktop Manager

More From Devolutions

How Organizations That Use RDP Can Avoid Complexity, Reduce Costs & Boost Network Visibility by Using Devolutions Gateway Instead of a VPN

The State of Cybersecurity in 2021-2022 for SMBs: It's a Good News, Bad News Story

Spyware: What It Is, What It Does & What to Do About It!

Follow Devolutions on social media

Learn more about our gold sponsor: Devolutions

More in Microsoft 365

Microsoft Office App for Android Gets New Quick Access Filters

Jun 30, 2022 | Rabia Noureen

Microsoft Delays End of Auto-Renewals of Legacy CSP Subscriptions

Jun 30, 2022 | Rabia Noureen

Microsoft 365 Web Apps Get New Idle Session Timeout Feature to Prevent Data Leaks

Jun 29, 2022 | Rabia Noureen

Microsoft Teams Adds New Web Features for Small Businesses

Jun 28, 2022 | Rabia Noureen

Microsoft Lists Calendar View Gets Color Coding with Conditional Formatting Rules

Jun 22, 2022 | Rabia Noureen

[Updated] Microsoft is Investigating Outage Affecting Teams and Exchange Online

Jun 21, 2022 | Rabia Noureen

Most popular on petri

Article saved!

Access saved content from your profile page. View Saved

Reach out

Contact Us

Advertising

About Us

Media Kit

Learn More

Podcasts

Learning Center

Webinars

Sitemap

Windows

Cloud

Office 365

Servers

Join The Conversation

Create a free account today to participate in forum conversations, comment on posts and more.

Copyright ©2019 BWW Media Group

Terms and Conditions of Use

Privacy Policy

source