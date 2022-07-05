Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: Everything we know so far – Tech Advisor

Ads

Since making its debut five years, the Surface Laptop has consistently ranked among the best thin and light laptops you can buy. 2020 was the first year without a new device in the lineup, but Microsoft put that right just a few months later.

The Surface Laptop 4 arrived in the spring slot usually associated with minor hardware updates and was was undoubtedly a cautious upgrade. Despite impressing in core areas such as display, performance and battery life, it’s clear Microsoft could go further to make the device best in class.

That’s exactly what we’re hoping for from the Surface Laptop 5, which is expected later this year. Here’s everything we know at this stage.

Microsoft is yet to even confirm the existence of the Surface Laptop 5, but the device looks set to arrive between now and the end of 2022.

According to Windows Central’s Zac Bowden, that was originally meant to be spring, potentially alongside the Surface Laptop Go 2. However, Microsoft’s usual autumn/fall slot is now the most likely:

Lots of people asking if I’ve heard anything about a Surface Laptop “5” launching soon. I was told late last year that Laptop 5 was pushed back from spring to fall due to the ongoing component shortage. AFAIK, this has not changed. Expect Laptop 5 in Oct.

If true, that would put the gap between generations roughly in line with its predecessors.

Microsoft brought AMD Ryzen processors to the 13.5in Surface Laptop 4 for the first time. This allowed it to drop the starting price, as these are from the older (but still very capable) Ryzen 4000 Series. Here’s how that compares to previous generations:

However, according to Windows Central the Surface Laptop 5 is expected to have the option for the latest Intel and AMD processors. That may yield a slight price increase.

Remember, the 15in model was only introduced in the Surface Laptop 3. We’re expecting Microsoft to continue with both screen sizes on the Laptop 5.

The first big news comes courtesy of WindowsPrime, where you’ll find full specs for a device claiming to be the Surface Laptop 5. Its layout mirrors what you’ll find on the Microsoft website for existing Surface products, but that doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed to be accurate. It’s the only page on the whole site, and WindowsPrime has no track record when it comes to leaks. However, the specs it predicts don’t seem too far wide of the mark.

Microsoft will supposedly stick with 13.5in and 15in models for the Surface Laptop 5, although both will apparently have a 120Hz refresh. That mirrors what we’ve seen in the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio. Windows 11‘s Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) feature should be available by then, meaning the display automatically adjust according to what you’re doing. This should help conserve battery life.



Talking of battery life, the Laptop 5 will apparently have a capacity somewhere between 53Wh and 58Wh. Depending on the processor and size, this will get you somewhere between 17.5hrs and 21hrs of maximum battery life.

The main processors available will be from Intel’s 12th-gen lineup (i5 or i7), although custom Ryzen 6000 Series chips (Ryzen 5 or 7) will also be on offer. This is what Windows Central is also reporting, with author Zac Bowden suggesting the Intel silicon will come from the performance-focused P-Series in a separate tweet:

P most likely

These CPUs are expected to be paired with with Iris Xe (Intel) and Radeon (AMD) integrated graphics respectively.

The only other new features of note are a new 1080p webcam (up from 720p on the Laptop 4) and Windows 11 running out of the box. You’ll still get 8/16/32GB of RAM and SSDs from 256GB to 1TB, as well as a relatively limited selection of ports will also remain – that means Surface Connect as the main charging method.

That WindowsPrime has revealed many of the upgrades we were expecting to see, but it’s still not clear if the Surface Laptop 5’s design will be updated. Its predecessor is beginning to look outdated, so it’d be nice to see something similar to the Pro 8.

We’ll update this article if any more information is revealed, or if more sources become available to consolidate these leaks.

