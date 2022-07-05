The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple deals – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Joal Ryan
June 30, 2022 / 12:43 PM / Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. But there’s no need to wait until mid-July to shop — Amazon has deals on Apple products right now. We found the best early Prime Day deals on Apple laptops, Apple wireless headphones and Apple Watch smartwatches that you can shop today.
Based on our experience, Amazon is always a good place to look for Apple deals. Here’s a look at some of the biggest Apple discounts we found right now via the retail giant.
Top deals in this article:
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (regularly $399)
Apple AirPods Pro, $200 (reduced from $249)
13″ Apple MacBook Air 8GB RAM 256GB storage: $984 (regularly $999)
While you won’t find the latest Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 7, on discount at Apple right now, you can save big on all Apple Watch models at Amazon.
Right now, you can save $15 on Amazon on the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 — and up. On Amazon, prices and availability may vary depending on the color of the watch. We also saw a deal on the 41 mm watch with GPS and built-in cellular: It’s going for $429 right now — that’s down from the $499 Apple list price.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (regularly $399)
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $429 (regularly $499)
The larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Amazon. Again, prices and availability may vary depending on color.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm), $359 (regularly $429)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) GPS + cellular, $459 (regularly $529)
The water-resistant Apple Watch SE boasts a Retina display that’s 30% larger than one offered by the Series 3.
Apple Watch SE GPS (40 mm), $230 (reduced from $279)
Amazon’s a good bet for finding everyday savings on Apple AirPods. The best deals we spotted were on two of the line’s latest iterations, the Apple AirPods Pro and the Apple AirPods Max, but you’ll even save money on a set of second-generation Apple AirPods.
Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They’re not the latest model, but they’re still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.
Retailing for $159 at Apple, they’re on sale at Amazon right now for $120. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $120 (reduced from $159)
The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too — up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation): $169 (reduced from $179)
Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They’re also lauded for their great sound quality.
Now at $200, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.
Apple AirPods Pro, $200 (reduced from $249)
Buy the sweet, immersive Apple AirPods Max direct from Apple, and you’ll pay $549; buy the wireless, over-the-ear headphones via Amazon, and you’ll pay $479.
Apple AirPods Max, $479 and up (regularly $549)
The Apple MacBook Air is Apple’s most basic, most affordable laptop. But in Apple’s world, of course, affordable doesn’t mean cheap. The “cheapest” Apple MacBook Air, for instance, runs about $1,000. The good news is, Amazon regularly has big deals on the Apple MacBook Air — and on brand-new laptops, not just refurbished ones (though, yes, you can definitely get deals on refurbished ones, too).
This light, thin Apple MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch screen packs a punch thanks to its Apple M1 chip. It boasts 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, and delivers up to 18 hours of battery life. Listed at $999 on Apple, you can get it for $984 at Amazon.
13″ Apple MacBook Air 8GB RAM 256GB storage: $984 (regularly $999)
Are you a graphic designer? Do you work in a visual medium? Then the MacBook Air model with 512GB of storage, not to mention an 8-core CPU, may be for you. This version of the laptop is better suited than the 256GB model for graphics-intensive tasks, such as photo editing and graphic design. That said, if you’re willing to spend more than $1,000 on a MacBook Air, then know you’ll likely be better off upgrading to the often-identically priced, 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,200
Amazon has deals on each of Apple’s iPad product lines.
Note: Apple iPad prices tend to vary by color, the amount of memory storage, and connectivity (i.e., you can buy a version that only connects via Wi-Fi, or one that connects via either Wi-Fi or cellular service). To make things easy on you, we’ve highlighted one price for each item.
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $309 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle’s on sale on Amazon, too!
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $378 (reduced from $398)
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with neural engine technology. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with the Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Available in four colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the purple iPad Mini 6 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Mini 6 (64 GB) (purple), $460 (reduced from $499)
Apple iPad Mini 6 (256 GB) (space gray), $639
Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you’re craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.
The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $749 (reduced from $799)
Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)
Once you’ve found the perfect iPad, be sure to protect it with a top-rated cover. Here are the best-rated accessories for the Apple iPad, including the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Smart Folio cover.
The Apple Pencil is designed for drawing or writing on the Apple iPad. The second-generation device is the latest Apple Pencil. It is compatible with all the latest models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini.
Apple Pencil 2, $129
If you want to add a keyboard to your iPad, consider Apple’s Magic Keyboard. It connects to the iPad through Bluetooth.
Apple Magic Keyboard, $99
The Apple Smart Folio protects the front and back of your iPad. When you open the Smart Folio, your iPad will automatically wake. Smart Folio covers are available for all sizes and models of the Apple iPad. Prices may vary by color.
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro (12.9″) (deep navy), $99
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (10.9″) (English lavender), $79
Apple Smart Folio for iPad mini (8.3″) (electric orange), $59
Don’t forget to check Amazon for deals on Apple Watch bands, too. There are deals on both official Apple merch and stylish choices from third-party manufacturers.
This official Apple Watch band is made with soft, buttery Granada leather. It features a durable, stretch-resistant layer that Apple says is the same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars rover spacecraft.
The watch band is compatible with 42 mm and 44 mm Apple Watch models.
Apple Watch modern buckle band, $100 (regularly $149)
This breathable sports watch band has a hook-and-loop fastener for easy adjustment. This official Apple Watch accessory comes in six colors, and works with 41 mm and 45 mm cases. Only select colors are on sale.
Apple Watch sport loop band, $46 (regularly $49)
Grab a five-pack of these super-affordable, Apple Watch-compatible silicone bands to switch up your smartwatch look anytime. The bands come in four sizes, and seven colors.
Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5-pack), $10 (reduced from $20)
This molded-rubber, Pan-African-flag-inspired Apple Watch sport band lists for $49 at Apple, but is going for $19 at Amazon — a savings of $30.
Apple Watch sport band in Black Unity (44 mm): $19 (regularly $49)
Another Apple accessory you can get a deal on at Amazon right now – and in advance of Prime Day – is the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack.
The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, you can save over $10 by buying it on Amazon, and get it for $87.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $87 (regularly $99)
These Apple products are not currently on sale but they’re still worth checking out.
Though it’s not the latest model, the GPS-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 has plenty of cool going for it. It’s water-resistant to 30 meters, monitors your heart rate and even sends you irregular heart rhythm notifications. It works as an altimeter, and has an emergency SOS feature that’ll allow you to alert your emergency contacts when necessary.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42 mm), $254
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 12, 2022, to July 13, 2022. The event’s deals are for Amazon Prime members only.
Still not an Amazon Prime subscriber? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
And while we think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, you don’t have to wait for the sales event to score savings. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here’s our roundup of early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals:
First published on April 21, 2022 / 2:33 PM
A person of interest was arrested more than eight hours after the shooting following a brief vehicle pursuit.
Some cities are choosing to illuminate the night sky with drones or laser beams instead.
“I needed $10,000 in 15 days,” said décor shop owner in Texas who took out several loans in order to pay rent on time.
Addison Bethea was scalloping along the gulf coast with her older brother, a firefighter, when a 9-foot-long shark latched onto her thigh.
Heard’s lawyers argued that the verdict was not supported by the evidence and that one of the jurors may not have been properly vetted by the court.
“I needed $10,000 in 15 days,” said décor shop owner in Texas who took out several loans in order to pay rent on time.
Donations are pouring in to nonprofit groups in what experts call an example of “rage giving.”
The Amazon.com founder claims Biden is either relying on “misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics.”
Workers who move 401(k)s into IRAs can lose significant money to a choice they didn’t have to make, new analysis shows.
In January, same-day tourists will be required to make reservations and pay to visit the historic lagoon city.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida.
Committee members say new information is coming to light following Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony.
Williams, a retired U.S. Marine Corps officer and the last living medal of honor recipient from World War II, died Wednesday at 98 years old.
On this “Face the Nation” broadcast, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Rep. Adam Schiff join Margaret Brennan.
“We see that as a top of the iceberg of poor health in women and poor health in Black women,” Dr. Henning Tiemeier told “Face the Nation.”
Dr. Karen Onel, pediatric rheumatology chief, explains symptoms of stiffness and joint swelling to look for in children.
“We see that as a top of the iceberg of poor health in women and poor health in Black women,” Dr. Henning Tiemeier told “Face the Nation.”
The Texas Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a lower court order that allowed some abortions to resume.
Thousands of Navy families living near Pearl Harbor have been poisoned after a jet fuel leak contaminated the tap water system. Investigations revealed a failure of leadership and oversight as the cause of this dangerous incident. David Martin has more.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the source of a recent outbreak of listeria. One person has died and nearly two dozen have been hospitalized. All of the patients either reside in or traveled to Florida before becoming sick.
Authorities filed preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder against a 22-year-old Danish man.
A handwritten letter from Brittney Griner was delivered to the White House on the Fourth of July.
At least seven hikers were killed in the devastating avalanche, while eight people suffered injuries and 14 others remained missing Monday.
U.S. officials say they have concluded that gunfire from Israeli positions likely killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh but that there was “no reason to believe” her shooting was intentional.
CBS News hears the unlikely story of how rock star Randy Bachman’s got his favorite guitar back from the man himself, and the two others who made it happen.
CBS News hears the unlikely story of how rock star Randy Bachman’s got his favorite guitar back from the man himself, and the two others who made it happen.
In January, same-day tourists will be required to make reservations and pay to visit the historic lagoon city.
Randy Bachman made hits like “American Woman” and “Takin’ Care of Business” on a pumpkin orange 1957 Gretsch, a guitar he’d bought with savings as a teenager. But the instrument that the founding member of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive had learned to play on was stolen in 1976. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer speaks with Bachman and the sleuth that tracked down his long lost guitar.
Fandango’s managing editor Erik Davis joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the exciting movies premiering this summer and to share his top recommendations.
The singer thanked supporters for their “innumerable gestures of solidarity” as reports suggested a relationship gone wrong.
Digital asset brokerage company Voyager Digital is the latest casualty of the cryptocurrency meltdown. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson joins Anne-Marie Green to discuss what this means for investors.
Visits to counseling centers, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics and cosmetic surgery clinics will also be erased from users’ location histories.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has issued an order for Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores, citing a pattern of surreptitious data storage and access. The FCC gave Apple and Google until July 8 to respond. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson joins anchors Tanya Rivero and Nikki Battiste to explain the controversy.
Tech companies are facing numerous questions on whether they will cooperate with law enforcement officials who may seek to prosecute abortions where the procedure is now banned. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson has more on the pressures these companies are facing, including from their own employees.
CNET editorial director Dan Ackerman joins “CBS Mornings” to share innovative technology that can help families beat the heat and save money this summer.
The Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday limiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to strictly regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants makes the effort to counter climate change much more difficult. In this “CBS Sunday Morning” video essay, writer and narrator Robert Krulwich explains why rising levels of carbon dioxide in our air since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution pose an existential threat to us and our planet. Based on the work of Aatish Bhatia. Animation directed and designed by Nate Milton. Music by Buck St. Thomas.
State officials said Greenidge Generation’s mine is a threat to New York’s climate goals. A Greenidge spokesperson says, “It simply would not.”
Dozens of wildfires were burning across the nation this week. Climate change is making these fires more frequent and intense, and the crews that fight them are feeling the toll. CBS News’ Ben Tracy sat down with Kelly Martin, president of the Grassroots Wildland Firefighters Association, to talk about what these brave firefighters go through.
Florida officials confirmed the recurrence of an invasive snail species that destroys wildlife and poses serious threats to human health.
Drought and warming temperatures – conditions favored by the insects – have fanned the outbreaks.
A person of interest was arrested more than eight hours after the shooting following a brief vehicle pursuit.
Law enforcement officials in Highland Park, Illinois, provided an update on the investigation after a shooting at the Fourth of July parade. At least six people were killed and about two dozen wounded, some critically. Officials said the gunman is still on the loose, and people in the area are being advised to shelter in place. Watch the full briefing.
Law enforcement officials and the mayor in Highland Park, Illinois, held a news conference after a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade, killing at least 6 people and leaving two dozen injured. The suspect is still being sought. Watch the briefing here.
It’s the final step in an official redemption that has spanned more than a decade and three governors of both political parties.
Cinthya de la Cruz Martínez, 23, was with her father in the vehicle and was also shot.
New infrared sensor technology is designed to improve detection of ballistic and hypersonic weapons.
The SES-22 relay station is the first of six new satellites that will deliver TV, radio and data across the U.S.
“Seeing the Earth from the outside … it really puts things into perspective,” Katya Echazarreta said.
The solar-powered microwave oven-sized craft is a key part of the agency’s Artemis moon program.
Depending on the results of an independent review, budget impacts and other factors, the Psyche mission could face cancellation.
Concerts are back on track, with rock, heavy metal, country and hip hop artists returning to live performances.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
Looking for something fresh to watch? Here are the top films available on the streaming platform.
If you work in one of these industries, you already know the risks.
As abortion-rights activists mourned the end of an era, anti-abortion advocates celebrated a long-fought victory.
We go inside one New Jersey school that’s raising the bar to keep children safe. And a look back on history, we meet with a civil rights activist reflecting on a famous sit-in in Mississippi. Watch these stories and more on Eye on America with host Michelle Miller.
Lynn Sweet, the Washington bureau chief for the Chicago Sun-Times, was at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, when a gunman opened fire. She joined CBS News’ Lana Zak to talk about what she witnessed.
Protests bubbled over Sunday night following the release of police body cam footage showing the pursuit and killing of 25-year-old Jayland Walker after a traffic stop. Walker, a Black man, was shot up to 60 times by police after what Akron, Ohio police say was a car chase then foot pursuit. CBS News correspondent Elise Preston joined Anne-Marie Green from Akron, Ohio with a detailed report.
The Savannah Bananas are messing with baseball’s rich traditions, becoming a viral video sensation. Kris Van Cleave shares more on the team turning baseball into a circus.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is talking publicly about the possibility it will recommend the first-ever prosecution of a former president. Meanwhile, CBS News has learned that Donald Trump has told allies he’s considering announcing a 2024 presidential bid early. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
Copyright ©2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple deals – CBS News
Watch CBS News