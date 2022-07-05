Latest Crypto News: Mehracki (MKI) and Solana (SOL) Show Promising Signs in the Bear Market – The Coin Republic

Ads

Crypto news has been negative this week as the bear market has seen many cryptocurrencies drop by 20% or more. This article will show you one of the rising stars of the cryptocurrency market and the positives that have come from the recent crash. Solana (SOL) has seen a steady recovery since its dip earlier this week, rising by almost 13% on Thursday proving that the ‘buy the dip’ method often works. Mehracki (MKI) is the new meme coin set to take the crypto market by storm. This innovative platform is changing the way we view meme coins as it looks to challenge the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE) in popularity.

Mehracki (MKI) is developed on the Solana (SOL) blockchain. The main aim of the platform is to alleviate the worries its users have around income. It does this by generating wealth for users and hosting feel-good events for those interested in becoming involved in crypto.

The MKI token acts as a means of exchange between its holders and hospitality businesses. Mehracki looks to change the hospitality industry, becoming one of the first cryptocurrencies to dominate this space.

The Mehracki (MKI) project will be managed as a DAO, allowing users to vote on matters concerning the platform. Token holders will be able to generate passive income in various ways, and digital assets like NFTs will be distributed to token holders.

The Mehracki (MKI) platform will have instantaneous, borderless, and inexpensive transactions, using the MKI token as payment.

Although crypto news has been low-spirited this week, don’t let it deter you from the endless possibilities you can explore in Mehracki (MKI). This game-changing platform looks to shake up the crypto space with its ingenious perks. As it hasn’t been affected by the bear market, there is little reason why you shouldn’t invest.

Solana (SOL) was founded in 2017. Since then it has seen an impressive rise to fame due to its amazing speed and structure. A staggering 50,000 transactions can be processed every second. It uses a Proof-of-Stake mechanism as opposed to the popular Proof-of-Work system used by blockchains like Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC).

Due to its high speeds and low prices, Solana (SOL) has become a valid alternative to its competitors for buying, selling, trading and minting NFTs. NFTs have become a huge part of the crypto economy, and Solana (SOL) looks to dominate this space.

Because there is no central structure that controls transactions, transactions can’t be frozen or prevented. This benefits both the platform and the user as more transactions can be processed per second.

The recent crypto news surrounding the market has been bleak, but Solana (SOL) is looking to break this trend through its impressive recovery. The crypto giant saw a 13% increase in value on Thursday 16th June showing the resilience of the loyal Solana (SOL) community during a bear market. This could be the perfect time to ‘buy the dip’ for Solana (SOL).

With the current crypto news discouraging investors to trade crypto, investors should look at the positives of this recent bear market. Crypto enthusiasts should ‘buy the dip’ as this could see potentially huge returns on their investment.

If you are looking for a safe long-term bet unaffected by the bear market, turn your attention to Mehracki (MKI). This progressive platform prioritizes the needs of the people through its DAO model and numerous passive income tools. Will you join the hype?

