iPad finally has a Weather app, but there are better options – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple has finally ported the Weather app to the iPad twelve years after its debut. Of course, it has stiff competition, but the company will also work with developers by introducing WeatherKit.

The original iPhone included weather during its launch, powered by Yahoo and then The Weather Channel until 2021.

Apple acquired a popular weather app Dark Sky in 2020. Dark Sky was famous for its accuracy, providing hyperlocal, hyper-accurate results. Users could report the weather in their location, and Apple has retained that feature in the new Weather app.

A year after the acquisition and re-tooling its app, the new first-party Weather app launched in in iOS 15. At that time, the company announced it would deprecate the Dark Sky API, forcing developers to find alternatives. But now Apple has introduced WeatherKit.

WeatherKit can be used in apps for all Apple operating systems using a platform-specific Swift API. Other platforms can use a REST API.

It’s powered by the new Apple Weather service, a global weather forecast system that can provide apps with 10-day hourly forecasts for temperature, precipitation, wind, UV Index, and more.

Apple says that privacy is built into the system. For example, WeatherKit uses location data only for weather forecasts and is not associated with personally identifiable information.

Whether developers will use Apple’s system remains to be seen, but it will presumably be free, making it an attractive offering.

Apple still relies on third-party sources of weather data, though. For example, it cites sources such as The Weather Channel, Breezometer, National Weather Service, and others.

Next-hour precipitation data is provided by Apple using data from national weather services. Apple also provides some parts of temperature and precipitation maps.

A few of these entities provide weather apps of their own, and they are some of the best apps for iPhone and iPad. Each of these apps has its own “hook,” a selling point to differentiate themselves from competitors. Weather features are generally the same so it largely comes down to data accuracy and uniqueness.

Breezometer is the best app for air pollution, pollen, and active fires that impact health. It provides air quality data to Apple Weather, but not all of its app features, such as fire tracking, are shared.

It’s essential for people living in areas prone to wildfires and people with allergies. The company uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide real-time, street-level air quality data.

Breezometer is free with in-app purchases.

CARROT Weather is known for its snarky personality, offering professional and profanity-laden forecasts.

The app offers fun ways to interact with it, offering over 100 secret locations, over 60 achievements, and letting users film TV-style weather reports.CARROT is free with in-app purchases.

The Weather Company, the parent of The Weather Channel, remains one of the premier weather sources for developers and users alike. Its features include live Doppler radar maps, storm watches, and hurricane trackers to warn users of heavy rain, heat waves, incoming floods, and more.

The Weather Channel provides 10-day forecasts and severe weather alerts to Apple Weather, as well as some temperature and precipitation maps.The Weather Channel is free with in-app purchases.

The U.S. government doesn’t directly provide an app for the National Weather Service, but there is an app from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA Weather provides standard weather features such as radar maps, 7-day and 24-hour forecasts, and hourly forecasts. Its hook is the exclusive sun and moon information from sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset. NOAA says this data can be helpful to anglers and hunters.

NOAA is also the best weather data source for those traversing the ocean. NOAA Weather is free with in-app purchases.

From Apple developer portal:

”

Availability and pricing

Ads

The WeatherKit beta provides up to 500,000 API calls a month per Apple DeveloperProgram membership. Once WeatherKit is out of beta, membership will continue to include 500,000 API calls per month. If you need additional API calls, monthly subscription plans will be available for purchase.

Additional details on how to sign up for a subscription will be available this summer.”

Those apps are not that accurate in Canada.

Apple seems to be the most accurate but did Apple remove the user reporting feature that Dark Sky had?

“Apple acquired popular weather app Dark Sky in 2020. Dark Sky was famous for its accuracy, providing hyperlocal, hyper-accurate results.”

Yep. WAS famous. Past tense. As in, no longer famous for. Dark Sky has gone to shite for accuracy since Apple took it over. How did they screw this up so badly? I was a Dark Sky evangelist during its days a a private company. “Hyper-accurate results” perfectly describes what its forecasts used to deliver. It was practically psychic when it came to predicting weather. I was initially thrilled when Apple bought the company–I figured it would have the financial resources to be even better. Instead, it has only gotten worse and worse. Forget about forecasts–Dark Sky can’t even manage to get the “current weather” consistently right in NYC. I have been rained on so many times when Dark Sky showed a 0% chance of rain in its forecast that I don’t even bother checking it any longer. RIP Dark Sky… it was the best weather app ever until Apple got its hands on it.

If the iPad app looks like the new iPhone app, I’ll stay with TheWeatherChannel App. I find the forecasts in Apple’s iPhone App less accurate, and the map is a mess. Cloud cover isn’t an option, and precipitation is just vague blobs.

You're not stuck with the color that a calendar was originally assigned by you, or by whoever shared it with you. Here's how to change colors for iCloud calendars.

If your iPhone's ringtone is hard to make out in public, or you're simply tired of what's available, here's how to personalize your mobile device with a custom ringtone.

Apple introduced storing driver licenses in the Wallet app in 2021 with iOS 15. In addition, TSA checkpoints accept it in certain airports, and apps can access the data starting in iOS 16. Here's how and where it all works.

Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro has the M2 chip, but it may not be enough to tempt potential buyers away from a purchase of the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how the smaller MacBook Pro models compare.

Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.

The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.

Just as we have in years past, we've gotten our hands on dummy units of all four of the iPhone 14 models to see how they line up with what the rumor mill is saying.

Apple's new M2 is the start of a new Apple Silicon generation. Here's how the M2 fares when compared against the already-released M1 family of chips.

Apple is preparing three new Mac Studio models

Compared: Rumored 47mm Apple Watch Series 8 size versus Series 7

How to change the color on an iCloud calendar in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey

Best MacBook Air case for M1 models

How to back up and delete your Apple Health data

Price war: save $250 on Apple's 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro

How iPad will act as a Home Hub in iOS 16 and more on HomeKit Insider

Display leak suggests Apple Watch Series 8 may have 47mm size

You're not stuck with the color that a calendar was originally assigned by you, or by whoever shared it with you. Here's how to change colors for iCloud calendars.

If your iPhone's ringtone is hard to make out in public, or you're simply tired of what's available, here's how to personalize your mobile device with a custom ringtone.

Apple introduced storing driver licenses in the Wallet app in 2021 with iOS 15. In addition, TSA checkpoints accept it in certain airports, and apps can access the data starting in iOS 16. Here's how and where it all works.

With the launch of macOS Ventura, Apple is bringing more focus to gaming on the Mac. Here are some ways that gamers will benefit with the launch of Apple's new operating system.

Apple has introduced Nintendo controller support in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and tvOS 16, so it is now possible to pair Joy-Cons to your devices. Here's how.

Your iPhone, iPad, and Mac all have a free password manager made by Apple called iCloud Keychain. Here's how to use it, set up two-factor authentication, and never have to remember a password again.

Earwax is nasty. Compound that with dirt and debris, and AirPods can get filthy in a hurry. This tool makes it easier than ever to clean your AirPods, AirPods Pro, or other in-ear earbuds safely.

Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro is the first to arrive with the Apple Silicon M2 processor, but in every other aspect, it clings to an old design ethos in every regard.

Gamevice makes controllers that clip onto an iPhone or iPad to transform them into portable gaming consoles, but their clunky design leaves space for improvement.

The Lululook Foldable Magnetic Stand for iPad offers a more versatile option thanks to its two-hinge design, but while it improves usability in some ways, it takes away in others.

Huion's Kamvas Pro 24(4K) is a big-screen graphics tablet that promises a lot to digital artists at a reasonable price. Here's what one artist thinks about the creation tool.

Harber's Leather Desk Mat is a Mac desk accessory that's so good you'd think about replacing the desk before you'd let go of it.

App icons come, icons go, and around the time of iOS 7 app icons also got radically reworked. "The iOS App Icon Book" is an utterly gorgeous celebration of the art of the app icon.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source