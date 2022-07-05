Waiting for Apple iPhone 14 launch? Get these DUMMY models NOW – HT Tech

Ads

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

With only around a couple of more months to go for the launch of the Apple iPhone 14 series, fans the excitement among fans is rising fast. The expected iPhone 14 launch is in in mid-September. Though what needs to be noted is that Apple has not yet officially announced the release date or any other specification regarding the upcoming iPhone. But what if we tell you that prior to iPhone 14 launch, you can try these Chinese dummy units of the upcoming devices and see how they feel. But first, be clear about it, these are just dummy units based on expectations, leaks and other reports that have been circulating for months now. The dummy units will be sold through AliExpress.

Informing about the same, a Twitter user named ShrimpApplePro (VNchocoTaco) tweeted, “Get your iPhone 14 now lol.” According to the listing, the devices are non working 1:1 fake iPhone 14 dummy units and are made based on the leaks related to the design of the iPhone. According to the information available on aliexpress.com, the dummy iPhone models being offered on the website are iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Get your iPhone 14 now lolhttps://t.co/9WJCx5gJNf

The website has also uploaded the pictures of the dummy iPhone 14 models in two colours that is White and Black. The images only show the back panel or rear of the devices. You will also be able to see the large camera bumps on the back of the device. The dummy models are priced between $6-$37.66 (Rs. 490-3,077) on aliexpress.com.

Exciting, right? Now you have the chance to enjoy the dummy model of the upcoming iPhone 14 series and that too at an affordable rate!

Also Read: Apple bans dangerous app! Delete from your iPhone now, it can call on your behalf, take photos

Meanwhile, here is all we know so far about the Apple iPhone 14 models:

According to the rumours, September 13 is the expected date on which the iPhone 14 series is going to launch. The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to start at USD 1,099, which is a USD 100 hike over the USD 999 iPhone 13 Pro. And the iPhone 14 Pro Max may hit USD 1,199.

According to the information provided by tipster Jon Prosser iPhone 14 Pro is expected to get a trio of cameras flush on its back. However, the phone is also said to be looking similar to iPhone 13 Pro. iPhone 14 Pro is likely to get a bigger raised camera array and will also be 0.2mm thicker than the iPhone 13 handsets.

The upcoming model may also get a bigger camera module in order to house a 48MP camera. Another major change that you will be able to observe in iPhone 14 Pro compared to the iPhone 13 counterpart is the removal of the display notch. Apple is expected to offer a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID along with a punch hole.

Also Read: AVOID these mistakes to improve your iPhone battery life

iPhone 14 Pro is expected to get an always-on display. The phone will be able to display notifications and content, like time and date, on a display without needing to wake the phone up. iOS 16 is introducing the ability to add widgets to the iPhone’s lock screen, among other features. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 14 models are tipped to get a 90Hz display. According to the leaks, the iPhone 14 Pro will get a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with the 6.7-inch display of its predecessor. According to a report from Ross Young, the iPhone 14 Pro could increase in size from 6.06 inches to 6.12 inches, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max from 6.68 to 6.69 inches.

It is expected to see an A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 Pro series, with improved performance across the board according to benchmarks. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will get the A16 Bionic chip, claiming the iPhone 14 will stick with an upgraded A15 chip.

Meanwhile, another tipster @VNchocoTaco has informed us about the battery capacity of the iPhone 14 models. According to the leak iPhone 14 Pro is expected to get a 3200mAh battery, iPhone 14 3279mAh, iPhone 14 Pro Max 4323mAh, and iPhone 14 Max is expected to get the biggest battery of 4325mAh!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71656839402273

source