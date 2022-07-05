Top 10 trending phones of week 26 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login
Chip 04 July 2022
Top 10 trending phones Nothing Xiaomi Samsung Apple
Week 26 is unprecedented in our trending chart – the entire top 10 is identical to the previous week, something we haven’t seen in the years we’ve had the series.
That means Nothing’s phone (1) is in the leard ahead of the Poco F4 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Yet another Samsung-Poco pair follows with the Galaxy A53 ahead of the X4 GT.
In sixth we have the Redmi Note 11, while Apple’s best ranked phone is the iPhone 13 Pro Max in seventh.
Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A73 occupy eight and ninth, while the iPhone XR rounds up this installment of the chart.
See you next week!
specs gallery
specs review
specs review
specs review
specs gallery
specs review
specs review
specs review
specs gallery
specs review
This coming months, Huawei name will be in there again. For sure
👍 correct
I agree with you, this top 10 phones dont represent the best 10 phone on the market or the most 10 phone buy for users.
Phone finder
All brands Rumor mill
Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed
Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram
© 2000-2022 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data