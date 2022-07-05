Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Terra & Bitcoin – American Wrap 25 May – FXStreet

Ads

Dogecoin price continues to display the need for balance within the steep declining price action. The bears have been able to short the digital asset with extending impulse waves since May 12th. The current consolidation is coiling unpredictably. This could be early evidence of bearish exhaustion. Intraday traders should look for A truncated five-wave pattern before the next bullish rally occurs.



Terra’s LUNA 2.0 testnet is now live, the snapshot could happen on May 26 and the mainnet launch is expected to occur as soon as Friday, May 27, thus completing the LUNA fork. Terra’s mainnet launch will be accompanied by an airdrop for eligible LUNA and UST holders. Whistleblowers from the Terra community have gathered legal support and a litigation fund to file a lawsuit against Terraform Labs and its co-founders.

1/10 If you haven't heard, Terra 2 testnet is live. Mainnet goes live Friday. It's happening!

How much of an airdrop will I get? What is the point of Terra 2? What protocols will be participating?

Everything you need to know about Terra 2.

Bitcoin price has been dominated by bearish sentiment recently, but the BTC trend might be nearing a turnaround. Several leading analysts in the crypto community are arguing that Bitcoin price action has developed in a more irregular manner over the years and diminishing “cycles” imply Bitcoin has bottomed out.



Former white hat hacker and the head of security at Paradigm, a VC firm, was targeted by a hacker recently. Sam Sun told his 86,300 Twitter followers how three clicks and two malicious file downloads could give the hacker access to his Bitcoin.

XRP price has long been stuck in the battle between the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple. The announcement of this lawsuit caused a massive setback to the altcoin, leading to a 60% crash in roughly two weeks.

XTZ price has been stuck trading between a support floor and a resistance barrier since mid-June. Tezos is at an inflection point and could decide its fate soon.

Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.

