Apple Maps updates announced during WWDC 2022 includes multi-stop trips and sharing routes from Macs to iPhones – Mashable

Apple announced a number of additions to Maps during its WWDC 2022 event, including planning a multi-stop trip and planning a route on your Mac and sending it to your iPhone. The company also announced it would change Maps’ look in a number of cities, providing a 3D-updated view.

This means if you want to go to your friend’s house but need to make a pit stop at the store first, you’re now able to plan that out in advance. Apple said the new Maps, which will come to iPhones updated with iOS 16, will be able to plan up to 15 stops with its new multi-stop functionality.

There will also be the ability to plan a trip on your Mac and automatically transfer it over to your iPhone. That way, it’ll be seamless to go from your computer to your phone to your destination.

Maps will also have an improved experience for those who rely on public transit. It’ll now show how much a trip should cost and, if the user adds a transit card to their iPhone, you’ll be able to see if you have enough money on the card for the fare. Should you need to add more money, you’ll be able to do it right in the app.

Apple also announced at WWDC that more apps, such as Zillow, will now support its Look Around feature, which is akin to Google Street View. That means you’ll be able to get a real-world look at places.

