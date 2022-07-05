The best Amazon Prime Day home deals and decor sales – TODAY

Ads

In the mood to spruce up your space for fall? Whether you’re shopping for a new coffee table, some wall art or anything in between, Amazon Prime Deal has plenty of home decor deals going on right now. Here are 13 the Shop TODAY editors are currently eyeing.

The easiest way to dress up any space is with some cozy lighting. This set of 10 LED flickering flameless candles are 23% off for Prime Day and come with a handy remote.

Get some quality shut-eye with these topnotch blackout curtains that keep those harsh early morning rays at bay. This bedroom essential is available in 23 colors and multiple sizes with discounts starting at 20%.

Another great idea for shut-eye is this white noise machine, currently 50% off. It’s loaded with six soothing sleep sounds and has an auto-off timer.

Compatible with Echo devices, this adorable Mickey Mouse smart wall clock comes in handy when you need to set multiple timers while cooking. Just call for Alexa and get to work while the clock helps you manage your time.

Feel like updating the living room? Look no further than this bestselling rug, on sale for a whopping 64% off!

Available in three sizes and sayings, this sweet wall sign is discounted up 22%. Choose from the following phrases for a look that suits your family’s personality: “Live, Laugh Love,” “Hope, Joy, Peace, Love” and “Home, Family, Faith, Love, Happiness.”

Wish you had a green thumb but don’t have the time to tend for live plants? These lifelike flowers have a 4.7 out of 5 stars rating with Amazon shoppers and are 20% off through Wednesday. The pack of four is planted in pots that look like stones for a nice authentic touch.

Running out of space to display your favorite photos? Try a digital frame! Simply email your photos to the frame, plug it in and show off all of life’s special moments.

Massive deal alert! This gorgeous teal ottoman is 61% off through Wednesday. Perfect for entryways, bedrooms and living rooms, the roomy design is a durable statement piece for those who love a little pop of color.

Whether you’re a fan of books, figurines, vinyl records or any other collectible, you can keep all your prized possessions on display with this industrial bookshelf. The four compartments are nice and roomy – 13.4 inches high and 57.5 inches long – so there’s plenty of space to go around.

In the market for a new end table? This rustic option is 39% off through Wednesday! The oak finish serves as a neutral that can work well in any color scheme and the open shelving lets you keep statement pieces like flowers or books on full display.

Whether you’re hosting a party or simply want to add some warmth to your house, these affordable LED string lights add a touch of magic to any room. You can hang photos from them to add extra detail or dim them to set the mood for a nighttime soiree.

Falling for fall? Jazz up your throw pillows with some autumn-themed pillow covers with everything the cooler season has to offer, including leaves, pumpkins, acorns and more. At a 42% discount, it’s a deal that’s pretty hard to resist.

