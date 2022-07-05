Monthly News from Susan Miller — July 2022 – Susan Miller Astrology Zone – Astrology Zone

Ads

Dear Reader,

July will be such an encouraging sweet month. You will see that you can get lots done because the little planets will be singing in harmony as they make their way around the heavens. As you go through July, the month gets better and better. There is a light, breezy quality about July, and I hope you can find ways to use it to your full advantage after reading my forecast.

Readers have started to notice that I quietly joined the new social media platform called Discord, which will help us all sail into Web 3.0 together. I invite you to join me there—it’s easier for me to see your questions than on other platforms. I will continue to post thoughts on Twitter (@astrologyZone), Instagram (@astrologyzone), and Facebook (Susan Miller’s Astrology Zone). Discord is a free service that has many bells and whistles, but for now we will start slowly and simply. I will have my own community on Discord, and I will have my own “server” called AstrologyZone.

I’m adding Discord (#astrologyzone/discord) for several important reasons. Discord’s structure can more easily help us build a strong, close, and loving community. On Discord, I want to hear your most pressing concerns and also hear how the current planetary configurations are playing out in your life.

Discord is divided into different “servers,” but you can think of servers as “communities.” My server is AstrologyZone. When you first come to Discord, you will be asked to create a user name and to verify yourself to become the member of our group. This way we know you’re not a bot but a real person.

Next, you’ll check off your Sun sign or, alternatively, your ascendant (also called your rising sign—the words are interchangeable). Even though your Sun sign and ascendant are equal in importance, for now you can only pick one or the other. Many new features will come, but as we start, we need to keep things understandable and easy.

Your choice will automatically place you in one of the four subsets to our group (called “channels” by Discord). Think of channels as rooms. Currently, we have four rooms divided by the elements: Fire, Air, Earth, or Water. If you were born on a cusp and feel you were placed in the wrong room, we will help you get to the right room. For now, though I have been most comfortable in the General room, but that might change as we grow.

You will be able to communicate by text, audio, video, or through live events. You’ll be able to post photos, your astrological chart, or drawings, or you might even jump in, in real time, and say a few things on the audio channel. All the while, our group will remain organized and supportive of other.

The Discord app for smart phones is fantastic, and the app for your computer is very good, too. Alternatively, you can simply go to Discord.com on the Internet. Apps are always more secure and convenient than going online, though, so I suggest you get a Discord app for your phone. It’s free.

Discord’s audience is heavily comprised of male users (about 80%), so this gives me—and you—a chance to hear about topics that men are currently focused on. I want to know what men find maddening, what they wish they could change, and which parts of life they want to stay the same. I invite men to talk about dating, commitment, and how it feels to be a modern man. This may improve communication between men and women—I hope so! For every participant, and that’s you, I also want to hear about your successes too, for we all need to be inspired by good news.

In learning about Web 3.0, I feel the same excitement I felt when I first heard about the Internet and started my website in 1995. It is my mission and desire to create a strong group here where we can exchange information and you can enjoy making new friends. We can learn from one another, and all the while, hang out to simply have fun. Astrology can show you ways to keep growing, no matter what your age, and can also help you reach your full potential.

I have asked my master moderator, Isis Djata, to make sure our community members are kind to one another and always feel safe and welcome. I think you will love the atmosphere we will maintain. Discord gives us the tools to allow us to create order and warmth between us.

If you (like me) are new to Discord, I recommend you view an introductory video on YouTube. I looked at several, and my favorite short tutorial is by Eagle Garrett, “What Is Discord? A Beginner’s Guide to How to Use Discord.”

https://youtu.be/xRMD8ley3ZE

Together we will start out on a great adventure as we enter Web 3.0. Come—you won’t want to miss a minute of it!

Now let’s turn to another topic, my brand-new app “Moonlight Phases of the Moon by Susan Miller” that just was placed on the Apple App Store and Google Play in June—search “Moonlight Phases.” If you search only “Moonlight,” you will see that there are many apps by that name that have nothing to do with the moon void of course. When you get to my “Moonlight Phases of the Moon,” you will see me in my white blouse. No other app is similar to mine.

You might wonder when does the moon go void of course and why should you care? The moon is the fastest moving celestial body in our solar system. Each month she travels through all 12 signs in 29 to 30 days. In so doing, the lovely moon has conversations with just about all the planets in a single month, either by conjunction, trine, square, opposition, or sextile. When the moon is finished meeting with the planets, she will retire to her boudoir and rest. That is when the moon goes void of course. The moon will leave being void when she re-emerges into a new zodiac sign, and I let you know when that will happen, too.

During the time the gracious moon is catching up on her beauty sleep, not much productivity happens down here on Earth. You need to pay attention to void periods because it’s not a time to enact any important activity—don’t have a big job interview, first date, launch a new product, close on a house, you get the idea.

If a major media outlet writes to us and asks me for an interview, I ask my assistant first to check the Moonlight app and make sure the moon is not void when we schedule the interview. If it is, the interview would come to nothing. If you buy an airline ticket with a void moon, you are likely to have to change it later and may incur more costs.

The app I designed for you has many features, and the most important one is to tell you precisely when the moon will be void of course. The moon might not go void at all on a particular day, and on other days, the gentle moon could go void for many hours or for just a few minutes. I have seen when the moon is void all day. Every day is different and unique, which is why you will use this app every day to check the news about the moon.

I will tell you the sign the moon is in and also suggest activities that are perfect for you to do when the moon is void.

Until now it’s been nearly impossible to figure out when the moon is void. There are tables of numbers on the Internet, but after you find them, you have to convert them to your time zone. That’s not necessary when using my app. We pin your precise location by GPS, so if you travel, your app will give you accurate information anywhere you happen to be on the planet.

My “Moonlight Phases of the Moon” app costs $7.99 and is a one-time purchase (not a subscription) that will take you to the year 2050. The app will also tell you which sign the moon is visiting that day, and tells you if the moon will change signs and precisely the time that will happen. I wrote suggestions of activities that are perfect to do when the moon is in each of the 12 signs. I also tell you about full moons, new moons, and the other six phases of the moon and what those phases mean for you. This app was three years in development, and I had to teach my engineers astrology first. It is beautifully designed and easy to navigate.

“Moonlight Phases of the Moon by Susan Miller” does not replace of my award-winning app, “Daily Horoscope Astrology Zone by Susan Miller”—it adds a whole new layer to it. My classic Daily Horoscope app reveals both your daily horoscope for each sign and all 12 of my monthly forecasts, uncut and in their entirety.

You can get this app with a short daily forecast for free, and if you want to upgrade to the premium version (as most people do), it is an in-app purchase under Go Shopping. The premium paid version of the app will give you much more detailed daily information, and it costs about $1.00 a week by subscription, $4.99 a month. (There are other options for longer subscriptions for a 15% discount.) A $1.00 a week costs much less than your morning cup of coffee and will provide you with great value.

My costs are rising, so the free version of my app will soon have advertisements, but only ones we feel you would find interesting (I have a long list of ads we will not accept and turn away). You will never see advertisements on the premium paid version of my app at $4.99 a month. This app also incorporates GPS to give you your forecast for the right day, as this app is loved by readers around the world who speak English.

Finally, for my international readers, I had promised you the Year Ahead 2022 that I had written for Instyle and the Beauty Box. It is now available on Kindle and on BookBaby.com in many international formats and also as a PDF. It is $7.99 and only available in digital form, not a paperback or hard cover. If you got my Year Ahead 2022 in the Beauty Box, by necessity a lot of material I had written had to be taken out. As a result, my booklet only ran 58 small pages (I had written 50,000 words just for the Year Ahead part). Now you can see the entire manuscript with all the dates I suggest.

The part of the book that feel is worth the price is my 9,300-word chapter entitled “The Grand Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn,” which occurred on December 21, 2021, and will shift life as we know it for the coming 200 years. That chapter is in the front of the book. I give you a detailed glimpse of what’s coming so that you can get excited, as it’s nothing like what we’ve seen in the past 200 years!

Go to BookBaby.com (it has nothing to do with baby books): https://bit.ly/3z8yB7o

Or Kindle on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3wZ50dD

Or simply get it from the Apple “Books” app on your iPhone or iPad.

I have lots more surprises to tell you about next month, so stay tuned dear readers!

Sincerely.

Susan

