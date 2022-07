Ads

By John Gruber

Didn’t make the keynote, but there is (unsurprisingly) a tvOS 16 beta, and while you can see why it didn’t make the keynote, there are some interesting new features. Clearly, though, Apple’s least-loved platform at the moment.

★ Tuesday, 14 June 2022

